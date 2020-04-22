Falling in love returns to Tv Azteca with a second season | Instagram

The famous program Falling in love on Tv Azteca television came back to conquer Mexican television stations after announcing their indefinite hiatus with a new season.

This is undoubtedly news that it makes many Mexicans happy, But it also surprises them because a few weeks ago they announced the cancellation of the program but now it returns due to the low rating that Tv Azteca has presented.

Yesterday they announced through social networks that the successful show would return with a new season on the small screen and anyone could be part of it.

We are getting closer to THE NEW SEASON of # Falling in love. You can find love here, just send us a video! “They wrote in the post.

Previously Alex Kaffie had already commented on this about the executives of the Ajusco planning to return to Falling in love with the small screen due to the program that replaced him To the extreme had had a pretty bad rating.

Everything seems to indicate that viewers really they did not like it this new program entirely, so they decided to change it again.

Yeahhhh, at least I was distracted by their slobbering already back, “when are they coming back? They miss them a lot “, were some comments that can be seen in the publication.

The publication has caused a great commotion so it has become a trend to return and spend moments of entertainment.

The bad thing about this new season is that will not have participation from the host Carmen Muñoz and now Penélope Menchaca will be in her place.

The most exciting thing is that if you want to participate, it will be possible just by sending a video and tell why they want to participate on the reality show.

The Falling in Love program is a program of entertainment television through which men and women of different origins and ages seek a partner through television perfect for all those who they look for love and on the outside it is complicated.

