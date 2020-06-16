Falling in love he returns and is criticized despite his measures of healthy distance | INSTAGRAM

« Falling in love » is back with its respective healthy distance, however, strong criticism was written about the program on social networks, because despite their care, many disagree.

Despite the fact that they took measures of healthy distance, the new season of Falling in love returned with its new protocol to annoy many users, although many also liked the news.

Tv Azteca brings back one of its most successful programs, this time with acrylics with which the participants will be separated and will try to conquer the one on the other side, presenting this dynamic in the trailer for its premiere.

From the end of March the program went on hiatus and had its fans in an indefinite wait. In this recess, the production made some changes in its setting and program, which has been entertaining since 2016.

Something that caught the attention was that its drivers, Carmen Muoz and Adrián Cué, were not observed in this return, since Carmen now works as a presenter of Al Extremo, so Penélope Menchaca is now the official host of the show.

A big change is that the new season came with 15 new entrants with the goal of falling in love. Daniela Alexis, « La Bebeshita », is still on the show, a story that pleased her fans.

La Bebeshita is now tasked with delivering her critique, thrilling thousands with the announcement that she is single and ready to meet someone. Expert Juan Carlos Acosta is also back and « happy to be with people who want to love with their brains. » Oski was also back.

The new dynamics promise a lot, since in one they cover their eyes and try to make them place a heart at the same height, as well as dance with the acrylic between them to avoid contact. The glass or acrylic is sanitized between each interaction between the participants.