Brazilian sugar and ethanol companies are entering a survival mode, reducing harvest operations and seeking credit lines to resist the drop in fuel demand caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Sugarcane processing plant in Pradópolis (SP) 13/09/2018 REUTERS / Paulo Whitaker

Photo: .

Government restrictions on movement and companies to contain the spread of the virus have hampered global demand. In Brazil, where most cars can run on gasoline or ethanol, the sector has been hit hard.

The country is the second world producer of ethanol behind the United States, with production of 35 billion liters last year.

Ethanol sales in the south-central region of Brazil fell 20% in the second half of March, according to the industry association Unica.

Given the crisis, some companies have decided to delay harvest operations.

Others are rushing to expand ethanol storage capacity, as mills seek additional and more expensive lines of credit and reduce some care for cane fields, which could harm next year’s sugarcane production.

“We expect to sell only 30% or 40% of the normal volume in April, and maybe 60% of the normal volume in May,” said Fabio Montechi, financial director at Santa Isabel, a company with two plants in the state of São Paulo that grind about 6 million tons of cane per year.

The company is building an additional tank to store ethanol and is setting up a revolving credit line.

Itaú BBA, an investment bank controlled by the largest Brazilian private bank, Itaú Unibanco, estimates that up to 30% of Brazilian sugar and ethanol companies are in financial difficulties and may have to stop operations.

“Every year, these plants with difficult capital conditions produce more ethanol at the beginning of the harvest, to sell fuel and raise money to pay the costs of the harvest,” said Pedro Fernandes, agribusiness director at Itaú BBA, adding that the drop demand for ethanol would hinder this business model.

The prices of hydrous ethanol fell 31% this year in São Paulo, according to the research center Cepea / Esalq, having dropped from 2.04 reais per liter to 1.39 reais per liter.

Sugar prices hit a 1 ½ year low this week, as Brazilian mills prepare to produce more sugar, boosting this supply.

(GRAPHIC: Brazilian ethanol prices plummet: https://reut.rs/2K998jn)

“BANG IN CASH FLOW”

Even before the coronavirus crisis, some Brazilian sugar mills were still struggling to recover from a long period of subsidized gasoline prices between 2012 and 2016, when the government tried to control inflation.

More than 80 plants have filed for bankruptcy protection during or shortly thereafter.

The Itajobi plant, in the state of São Paulo, is one of those with financial problems.

The director of Itajobi, Henrique Dalkirane, said that the unit started crushing cane at the end of last month. The mill is expected to grind 2 million tonnes of cane this season, but is struggling to pay the bills, he said.

“It is a direct blow to cash flow,” said Dalkirane, adding that for each 10-cent drop in the price of ethanol, annual revenues fall by 10 million reais.

The company recently restructured its debt to extend payment maturities.

Now, Dalkirane said, the plant could stop the harvest and any payment of debt service is unlikely this year.

Larger groups like Raízen, São Martinho and Bunge BP Bioenergia are likely to resist the falls, making as much sugar as possible and stocking up on ethanol for later sales, said Fabio Meneghin, ethanol analyst at Agroconsult.

But this is not an option for everyone. Fernando Perri, director of the Farias Group, which has five ethanol plants in Brazil, said his company has been postponing the harvest for at least a month to see if prices improve, instead of producing unsold ethanol.

“We run the risk of ending up leaving the cane in the field, but I think it is better than running the plant just to fill ethanol tanks,” he said.

. – This publication including information and data is the intellectual property of .. Its use or your name is expressly prohibited without the prior authorization of .. All rights reserved.

