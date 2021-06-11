Fallen Order ‘is updated for free on PS5 and Xbox Series X | S

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, one of the most valued titles in the franchise, is updated to take full advantage of the potential of the PS5 and Xbox Series X | S consoles. This is a free intergenerational update for current owners of physical or digital versions of the game.

The announcement was made this Friday by Electronic Arts, Lucasfilm Games and Respawn Entertainment. The latter is the developer of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, who has also worked on other hit hits like Apex Legends, Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond, and the Titanfall series.

The version for PS5 and Xbox Series XS of the game arrives with all the improvements that you could expect in a next generation title such as textures and high resolution resources, 4K resolution with support for HDR, improved frame performance and considerably faster loading times.

It also has a performance mode on PS5 and Xbox Series X that runs Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order at a resolution of 1440p and 60 FPS. When this mode is disabled, the game runs at a resolution of 4K at 30 FPS on the most powerful consoles, and 1080p and 60 FPS on Xbox Series S.

How to update Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order to the improved version for PS5 and Xbox Series X | S?

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is a game compatible with Smart Delivery on Xbox platforms. This means that the title will automatically update to its best available version. It is possible to identify if the game has already received its upgrade by following these steps:

Press the Xbox button to open the guide. Select My games and apps and then See all. Go to Filter and select Xbox One X / S Enhanced.

In the case of PS5, the picture is similar. The game is automatically updated to its best version. However, it is also possible to start the process manually by following these steps:

Log in to your account on the PS5 console. Search for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order in the Store or select it in the play area. Select the update in the play area. Press Download.

Owners of a physical version of the game, but who do not have a next-generation console with a disc player, will be able to access the improved digital version. However, the process is somewhat more complicated. They will need to initiate a request on the EA support website as follows:

Enter the support page. Select the title in the service or games section. Indicate the platform. Select “Codes and promotions” within Select topic. In the Select problem menu, indicate “Replace disk with code.” Log in with your account .Provide a purchase receipt. Complete the form.

The request will be sent to EA and a support representative will contact you via email within 72 hours to offer the next-generation update for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

In all cases, the progress from the previous version to the new one is also imported and all unlocked trophies and achievements are included.

