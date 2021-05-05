Fallen Order 2 could arrive in 2023

Practically since its launch in 2019, fans have been demanding a second installment of the game “Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order”. A rumored sequel is on the way, but has not been officially confirmed. New information that arrives not only reconfirms that the title is in development, but it even has a launch year.

EA confirmed months ago that this game was the first of a new franchise, making it clear that we can expect more games, but they have not announced the development of a second title as such. In the meantime, until it is announced, we receive information such as the one published now by Gamereactor.

According to the new information, EA has several Star Wars games in development – something that also rang out last year – and among them would be a Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2, or whatever the new game ends up being titled. The novelty provided by this information is that Respawn and EA apparently plan to release the game in 2023, presumably around Christmas time, as happened with the first game that was released in November 2019. That is, we would have a window of time in which the game would arrive, although with the negative side that we would still be separated by more than two years after its releases.

As for the report itself, it comes from Gamereactor, and is part of a much larger report on a variety of unannounced and unreleased games. So you give it some credibility, but you still have to treat it as hearsay.

Via information | Gamereactor