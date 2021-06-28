Fallen Astronaut, the controversial monument on the Moon dedicated to deceased astronauts | Life

In just over a month it will be 50 years since astronaut David Scott secretly erected this monument to the deceased astronauts in space exploration programs.

We are used to enjoying the kinder and more spectacular side of space exploration: rocket launches, fun experiments on the International Space Station, robots taking selfies on the surface of Mars … But exploring space is a challenge. hazardous and experimental work, and numerous astronauts have lost their lives while participating in the various phases of space programs, both American and Soviet.

On 1971, As part of the Apollo 15 mission, the astronaut David Scott He would be one of the privileged ones who would step on the Moon. So he decided pay tribute to the deceased astronauts. He contacted the Belgian artist Paul Van Hoeydonck, who designed a simple figure of an astronaut, and himself made a plaque with the names of 14 deceased astronauts, eight Americans and six Soviets.

With the permission of NASA, but without communicating it to the press, David Scott placed the figure and plaque on Mons Hadley, a mountainous massif on the Moon where the Apollo 15 mission landed, the August 1, 1971. You can see the simple monument, called Fallen Astronaut, in the opening photo of the story.

It was intended to be an emotional and sincere tribute, but it became quite a controversial act.

The 14 astronauts featured on the plaque are:

Theodore C. Freeman Charles A. Bassett Elliot M. See Jr. Virgil I. Grissom Roger B. Chaffee Edward H. White II Vladimir M. Komarov Edward G. Givens Jr. Clifton C. Williams Jr. Yuri A. Gagarin Pavel I. Belyayev Georgiy T. Dobrovolsky Viktor I. Patsayev Vladislav N. Volkov

Technically none died in space, but most did so in service, or during training missions. Some died of illness or a car accident. Several of them, including Yuri gagarin, the first human being to go into space, as the fighter jets they piloted crashed

Several Russian astronauts died when the parachute or pressure system failed during the Soyuz landing. And three American astronauts, suffocated during the Apollo 1 fire in the rocket capsule tests.

But as we say, what was intended to be a sincere gesture became controversial. Two Russian astronauts were missing from the list because the Soviet dictatorship had not made his death public. Y Nor was Robert Henry Lawrence Jr., the first black astronaut, who died in an accident during training.

Problems also arose with the artist who created the statuette, Paul Van Hoeydonck. He claimed that no one told him it was for a tribute to the dead astronauts. He believed that it was to represent Humanity, but they accused him of looking for an excuse to sell replicas of the figure in limited editions, which he already had manufactured.

NASA prohibits doing business with everything that has to do with the space program, and he managed to convince him not to commercialize them, although he did sell one of these figures to a collector.

Beyond the noise and the inexplicable omissions, we are left with that attempt to honor the astronauts who lost their lives while working on space missions.

“Space is disease and danger cloaked in darkness and silence,” Dr. McCoy used to say in the Star Trek movie. A fairly precise definition that we should not forget when, in a few years, new astronauts travel to the Moon … and to Mars.