Fallas will be held from September 1 to 5

Graffiti symbolizing one of the Fallas districts of Valencia, on March 15, 2021. (Photo: Rober Solsona / Europa Press via Getty Images)

The Assembly of presidents and presidents of fallas has approved this Wednesday, with 93% of the votes in favor, the celebration of the Fallas of Valencia from September 1 to 5, 2021.

The appointment was called urgently last Monday after the meeting between the Ministry of Health and the Fallas world to specify the possibility of celebrating this year, at least, a reduced version of the Fallas, after in 2020 the pandemic first forced postpone them and then suspend them.

Specifically, the proposed dates have received the support of 308 of the nearly 330 presidents present at the assembly, 93.3% of the total. Starting this Wednesday, work will be done on the necessary protocols for the celebration of the “essential” events, such as the Offering, the Cremà and the Plantà, as confirmed by the JCF in a statement.

Before the voting, the mayor of the city, Joan Ribó, stressed that in this matter “there is no perfect decision” and that each one has its “risks” and its “benefits”, but “the party is made by the falleros and falleras ”and, therefore,“ it is the falleros and falleras who must decide ”. In this sense, the mayor had assured the “support” of the City Council to whatever the decision was and has sent a “message of tranquility” because “this is not about winners and losers” and “it is not a battle to see who has reason”.

For his part, the Councilor for Festive Culture and president of JCF, Carlos Galiana, has explained the reasons that have led the Monitoring Commission to propose the falleras activities from September 1 to 5, and that add to the “delicate” situation of the productive sector related to the festival and to …

