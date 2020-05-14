The drop in social isolation rates in the State of São Paulo will lead to an increase in the number of cases of Covid-19 and deaths caused by the respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus, said the president of the Butantan Institute and coordinator of the Center on Thursday. Coronavirus Contingency Plan in the State, Dimas Covas.

Vila Formosa Cemetery, in São Paulo 05/13/2020 REUTERS / Amanda Perobelli

Photo: .

According to him, the drop in adherence to social distance also implies that the State will lose the effort made at the beginning of the pandemic, when the isolation rate reached above 50% and close to 55%. Currently, this indicator has been below 50% during weekdays and slightly above this level on weekends.

“The isolation index is an indirect measure of the rate of virus transmission, of the rate of contagion. The higher the rate, the lower the rate of contagion. The lower, the greater the rate of contagion,” Covas told a news conference at Palácio dos Bandeirantes, headquarters of the São Paulo government.

“As isolation fell, obviously the rate of contagion increased … This will start to reflect 15 days later,” he added.

According to the state health department, São Paulo has 54,286 confirmed cases of infection with the new coronavirus and Covid-19 has already killed 4,315 people in the state.

State government officials point out that the drop in the percentage participation of the State in the total number of deaths and cases of Covid-19 in Brazil shows that the social isolation adopted in São Paulo worked.

According to the figures presented, São Paulo accounted for 68% of national cases of coronavirus on March 15, an index that dropped to 27% on Wednesday. In relation to deaths caused by the disease, the State had 68% of them on April 1, and on Wednesday reached 31% of national deaths.

“We can demonstrate that the São Paulo curve has been flattened and that the need to continue with social isolation throughout the State of São Paulo is fundamental at this moment”, said the state secretary for Regional Development, Marco Vinholi.

Covas, however, warned that the current data reflects the measures taken 15 days ago, and that this effort could be lost with the fall in social isolation.

“Today’s figures reflect what happened two weeks, two and a half weeks, three weeks ago. You remember that the rate of social isolation at that time was higher than the rate observed in the last 15, 20 days,” he said.

“The panorama of this isolation rate today points to a worsening of these indicators: number of cases, number of deaths. It is what we are observing, day by day, that these two curves progress.”

RENAL INSUFFICIENCY

Health authorities in São Paulo have pointed out the occupancy rate of ICU beds (intensive care unit) as one of the critical factors to be observed during the pandemic and, currently, the occupation is 69% in the State as a whole and in 85, 5% in the metropolitan region of São Paulo.

But doctor Luiz Carlos Pereira, director of the Instituto de Infectologia Emílio Ribas, one of the main reference hospitals for the treatment of Covid-19, said that even with the available beds, the situation of those contaminated who need this type of support is dramatic.

According to Pereira, the mortality rate of ICU patients is 1 in five, and many of those who survive do not return home unscathed.

“Of every 10 patients, four are progressing to renal failure. Of those patients who are going to be discharged, some of them will need to continue on dialysis. Some of them will still have pulmonary sequelae”, he warned, asking people to stay at home to avoid the Contagion.

See too:

Bolsonaro walks to the Supreme Court to meet with Toffoli

. – This publication including information and data is the intellectual property of .. Its use or your name is expressly prohibited without the prior authorization of .. All rights reserved.

