From 1955 to 1973 the different governments that succeeded each other could not straighten, in economic matters, the state ship. Beyond the leaders, there was an insurmountable background that was the absence of legitimacy in the decisions. In other words, there was in the political landscape the cursed fact of the proscription of Peronism. Arturo Frondizi he fell when he was defeated in the province of Buenos Aires by Unión Popular, a Peronism disguised under another acronym. Arturo Illia he was deposed with the consent of the leadership almost entirely, Juan Domingo Perón included. The radical economy showed great vitality, but the achievements it reached faded due to the lack of recognition of Peronism in the political order. The de facto president Juan Carlos Onganía was displaced by the absence of politics and Roberto Marcelo Levingston for trying to design a political solution outside the Board of Commanders and, especially, the Commander in Chief of the Army. I never realize that I had a delegated power. In late March 1971, Lieutenant General Alejandro Agustín Lanusse He assumed the first magistracy with the intention of conducting an orderly and agreed exit with the political parties and, if possible, being a presidential candidate in the 1973 general election. The government of the Argentine Revolution ended on May 25, 1973 without penalty or glory. How the previous governments ended and later governments would culminate. He gave the impression that he was repeatedly on the edge of the precipice but Argentina always reached another opportunity, managed to excel, to fall again.

When you dive into the private archives of some protagonists of that moment in the seventies, you notice that the central issue was politics – confidence building – and the economy was in the background. By this time, the “faceless enemy”, the Marxist guerrilla, like a pandemic, was beginning to spread on all levels of national activity. For Juan de Onis of the New York Times, one of the foreign journalists who knew us best “the decision to restore Peronism as a legal political force, and therefore serve as a buffer for extremist Marxism, seems to be a late recognition by the military that Argentina did not it can be successfully governed when 30 to 40 percent of the electorate is banned. ”

On July 7, 1971, in his speech to the country at the annual camaraderie dinner with senior officers of the Armed Forces, Lanusse noted that his government’s challenge was “to achieve economic development without political dictatorship”, a hopeful longing for the times. After this he explained that the orientation of his government was the expansion of the economy, the increase in the production of goods, full employment and the maintenance of real wages, while announcing state support for national companies. It was for the de facto president a “new and revolutionary philosophy”. As an incentive, he said that “all the international credits available to the Republic” would be turned over to public works and a regime would be sanctioned to avoid the denationalization of companies.

In speaking of the cost of living, the de facto president advanced a public auction system in marketing and that vigorous measures would be taken against the excessive profits of intermediaries to ensure real wages. For a sector of public opinion, Lanusse traced an intermediate path between nationalism and liberalism. He told the establishment that the state would not monopolize the production of steel and the entry of foreign capital would be encouraged, and I assure nationalists of the defense of small and medium-sized companies and an active role of the state in a housing plan.

Faced with such challenges, Lanusse tried to form a government of national unity with representative political figures. Radicalism, after several internal pulls, yielded to Arturo Mor Roig. Peronism preferred to abstain despite offers to Antonio Cafiero and Alfredo Gómez Morales. From Madrid it was distrusted. The “understanding” between Perón and Lanusse was given in that both complied: Lanusse in achieving the political solution and Perón in participating openly in the electoral contest. The delegate of the justicialista leader, Jorge Daniel PaladinoHe said that the first time he met the military chief he told him that if he understood what his role was, he would have an important place in Argentine history. And Lanusse asked him “what was my role”. The answer was “take democratization to Argentina and take a step back, or at least to the side … it was like saying not to be a candidate.”

On the last Thursday of July 1971, during a cabinet meeting, the severe economic crisis was treated with concern. As he wrote Jorge Riabol in La Opinion the situation was not as serious as the one registered in April 1962, after the fall of Arturo Frondizi, but it had several points of similarity. Although the origin of the crisis was not evaluated by the cabinet, most observers argued that they should be sought in government concessions to satisfy social and economic demands: “it increased workers’ wages, gave credit and protection to employers , suspended the ban on ruralists, adjusted the rate of motor transport […] The government acted convinced that it could turn to preparing the Great National Agreement without wasting time on anything other than putting limits on the urban guerrilla. ”

The results were not as expected. “The cost of living in the first seven months of 1971 grew 24%; the Central Bank has run out of reserves; a synthesis based on data from the Central Bank, the National Development Council and the Ministry of Finance and Finance foresees for the end of the year an inflation rate of 45%, that it will coexist with a very low level of economic news and predictable social conflicts ”. From these and other data the immediate problem was the setting of the price and wage policy. It will be necessary to observe which sectors are the most favored and “if it does so, at the same time, the other groups in the country will know what to expect.” Robert Roth, a former official of the Onganía government, assured that “to get out of the crossroads you have to create trust with firm attitudes. It is a feeling that the current economic leadership has lost the capacity to arouse. ” In October 1971 the Minister of Finance Juan Antonio Quillici would be replaced by Cayetano Licciardobut before I would resign Ricardo Gruneisen to the presidency of the Central Bank, while the CGT asked for a general salary increase of 29% and the guerrillas carried out attacks on personalities related to the government, such as the Lieutenant General Julio Alsogaray.

On August 24, 1971, the General Alcides López Aufranc, head of the Third Corps, he wrote to him from Córdoba his vision of the national panorama. He expressed his doubts about the possibilities of a Great National Agreement because “the great dilemma is the little guarantee that Perón offers for an authentic and patriotic detachment.” On the economic level, he maintained that “the economic situation is very serious and unfortunately I do not see many prospects, since the measures to be taken to overcome the crisis have a political and social price that I do not know if it is possible to pay. But as a man on the street and therefore more empirical than enlightened, I point out that if we fail to overcome this controversial world record inflation, the national situation will escape control and there will be no national agreement or anything. “

“The paths to take to combat it are well known, but each one has its price and its opportunity of application. The first, which is to increase wealth, is time consuming. and favorable national and international conditions […] The second way to reduce inflation would be to decrease public expenses (personnel, services, infrastructure, public works, etc.), which in turn generates recession, unemployment, bankruptcies, and increased social tensions. The third way would be the freezing of wages and salaries, exercising control over the prices of basic necessities, but whose results have always been negative. […] I only insist that there is no serious country without a healthy currency and without a healthy currency inflation is uncontrollable. ”

In the midst of the disruption of the national accounts, on August 26, 1971, Lanusse received the leaders of La Hora del Pueblo, a synthesis of the traditional political parties, to analyze the situation. They did not talk about the economy, the leadership was only trying to set a date for national elections. Paladino at one point suggested announcing them for April of the following year and Lanusse made no commitment to finalize them. So Ricardo Balbin He suggested announcing in October when the future elections would be held and “warns a certain degree of skepticism in the citizenry.”

In a letter dated August 20, 1971, Paladino informs Puerta de Hierro: “I have begun to give a date, fifty days, in all the acts where I speak and in other statements, for the return of the remains of Evita. This term of the sixty days maximum that Lanusse gave me. This, too, is part of the tactic of not taking the knife out of them to force them to move.

They tell me that the delay is due to complications arisen with the Italian authorities for having buried the body under a false name. This is childish I think, because this problem is handled at a level where those details are unimportant. What is becoming more and more evident is that they are trying to erase the digital impressions and therefore all these turns that are taking place. ”

“What you say, my General, of the time factor in Our Point of View is so clear that, as the days go by, With the help of our tactic of pressing everywhere, the range of maneuvers of the dictatorship and its men is being reduced. Some are nervous. For example, I had a long interview with the Brigadier Ezequiel Martínez and the friend Francisco Cornicelli. The latter translated the anger that exists in certain circles because the game does not go well. At a certain moment he told me that Perón refused to condemn the guerrillas. It exploded: In the end, we did not ask anything of Perón and we are giving him everything. ”

“In the middle of the reservoir, I stopped him: Let’s see, tell me one thing, one, one of the things they gave Perón. He stayed like ironing, because at that moment he realized that in these 4 months there were only words. Much more serene, and on another level, Martínez managed to reassure him for a while admitting that, in fact, nothing had been done as promised. ”

“However, after a while the colonel packed up again to say that we are going to crush the subversion the same way, with Perón or without Perón. The friend colonel’s anger proves better than anything else as the dictatorship begins to bite its tail. If we add to the subversion the economic situation, and the coup climate that continues to do its part, it is easy to trust the time factor. As long as we keep pressing harder and harder. ”

“(…) My General: I hope to travel in the middle of next week. I know that the ambassador is waiting for me to fulfill a mission that has been entrusted to him, so everything will coincide. ” On Friday September 3, 1971, the de facto government of Lanusse complied with Peronism’s permanent request that Evita’s remains be returned. The ceremony was held at the residence of Juan Domingo Perón and was formalized with an act in which those present signed.

Meanwhile, in economic terms, to alleviate financial suffocation, the government authorized to grant through the National Development Bank 40 billion pesos to small and medium industry, and on September 14 it was known that “In the face of the serious fall in reserves, imports were totally suspended”. The decision was made to avoid currency leakage.

On September 17, fifteen days after the return of Evita’s remains, Lanusse announced the electoral calendar within the framework of what he called the Great National Agreement. The presidential elections would be held on March 11, 1973 and the handover of power to the new president on May 25. The ad attempted to disarm the mechanism of a fledgling coup within the Army.

The commander of the Navy, Pedro J. Gnavi, -a firm ally of the President- was to resist, between 2 and 8 October, an onslaught of several superior officers who objected to the policy of the Great National Agreement (that is, the participation of Peronism in the electoral future); naval support for the election calendar and the incorporation into the cabinet of “competent men” of political extraction. The crisis was overcome with the retirement of half a dozen admirals and several ship captains. Anyway, Gnavi had his days numbered. Would happen on vice admiral Carlos G. Coda that he was reviewing as a Naval Attaché in London.

At the end of the conflict in the Navy, several mechanized Army units rose up in the province of Buenos Aires seeking the head of Lanusse himself. On the night of October 8, the President energetically addressed the country: “A tiny group of Army officers, imbued with a crudely reactionary ideology, have tried to set themselves up as arbiters of the Argentine future in an absurd, obscurantist and retrograde attempt, destined to twist the course of history and contrary to the tradition of our weapons ”. One of the rebel chiefs, Colonel Carlos García, accused the President of “having reneged on the June 1966 revolution.” It required turning back clockwise and deepening the process with no time limit. Something else is missing from this story. At those moments, as Lanusse recalled, the main concern of the officers’ personnel under Carcagno’s command, in Córdoba, was the “social question”. Especially “the standard of living of Argentines”. Lanusse will also remember in his Memoirs that the general (RE) Juan Enrique Guglialmeli He sent him a job that revealed that “the field was virtually bankrupt.” And, from a time before, Lanusse had a situation chart that, based on a military document, focused attention on other items of the national economy and, in one of its points, pointed to “the increase in commercial losses” and rumors “about an alleged policy aimed at ruining the national small and medium-sized company for the benefit of the subsidiaries of the large foreign monopolies.”

These and other reasons made that in September 1971, the lawyer Ismael “Cachilo” Bruno Quijano He would travel to Washington privately at the disposition of Alejandro Lanusse with the mission of making various political and economic efforts before officials of the Nixon Administration. He had to speed up the procedures before the private banks and, in addition, obtain the granting of a five hundred million dollar credit. Lanusse considered Quijano the most suitable operator for the case. Therefore, the Ministry of Finance and Finance and the Chancellery were left out of the negotiations. The core of Quijano’s message in the US It was the thought of the Argentine national government that it tries to translate in its interviews: to achieve the permanence of Lanusse as constitutional agent chief executive. After this mission Quijano would enter the National Cabinet as Minister of Justice and in February 1972 he would make a similar trip to the United States.

In a Memorandum of February 15, 1972, Perón expressed his appreciation of the steps that the military could take from power. First he traces a succinct x-ray of the economic situation: “In eight months of management, all the marks have been beaten in terms of inflation, shortage, capital flight, loss of reserves, fiscal deficit and indebtedness. All wage concessions have been insufficient to calm the climate of social protest. Even the bourgeoisie has taken to the streets. Even the military closest to Lanusse now confess their disappointment and admit that his candidacy is an obstacle to the electoral solution. ”

“We do not consider,” he concludes, “that the future Government will be one of transition and consolidation within the line of the Argentine Revolution, because this does not withstand the slightest analysis. I do not think that anyone can hope that the future government will be in charge of consolidating the disaster caused and that, in the name of the Argentine Revolution, which has brought the country to the very brink of the abyss and from which it will have to be removed very slowly and with great care, so that he does not rush into it, thinking that the path that leads to the abyss, the most difficult part to retrace, is the one that is closest to the place of the fall. ”

“That the Armed Forces want to complicate themselves in this is what I most resist believing, not only because I know the Institution but because, with what has already happened, they must be clear about a situation that is not enough for more. Insisting on the same mistakes, with 17 years of experience so eloquent, I don’t think it can be possible, unless you think about it, putting a minimum of intelligence to appreciate it ”.