The Secretary of the Treasury affirmed that different types of support are contemplated for workers and employers affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Secretary of the Treasury, Arturo Herrera, admitted that public finances could be affected by the drop in tax collection from April, as a consequence of the coronavirus health emergencyBut he considered that this should not be punished by the rating agencies, when there are industrialized countries that spend up to 20 percent of their GDP on stimulus plans.

In an interview with Notimex, he explained that “there are more worrying issues than the rating itself, for example, how we immediately reactivate the economy.”

Without compromising any tax facility for companies, maintained that the country’s authorities do listen to businessmen and maintain a constant dialogue with their representatives.

On the subject of the remnants of Banco de México (Banxico), he acknowledges that it will have to wait until next year to dispose of the resources, if any.

How will the cut in the export of 100 thousand barrels of oil per day affect the coverage or tax revenues?

No, the hedges have for us the part of federal income well, the country is being more affected, not so much by the decrease in the volume that is being exported, but by the decrease in the price of oil.

How does the tax collection come?

If I remember correctly, around 376 billion pesos of tax revenue were collected in March (a nominal increase of 35.7 percent compared to the same month of 2019), but we still do not have the final figure, this is sent at the end of the month in a report to the Chamber of Deputies, then it takes us a few weeks to consolidate it.

It is also not surprising that the collection goes up because the formal closure of the economy began on April 1, so what we had been collecting until March was still largely outside the quarantine period.

As the economy slows down and enters the recession, will revenue fall?

The collection will fall naturally, we will see what is the amount; If the restaurants are closed there is no consumption, therefore there is no VAT being generated, nor is the ISR.

Would this create a problem for you to balance the debt-to-GDP ratio that the rating agencies are so concerned about?

I do not know if the rating agencies are currently concerned about this, a large number of countries have announced stimulus programs, for example, in Europe we have seen programs that represent a debt of 20 percent of GDP.

There, the part of our debt that is in dollars, 28 percent of the total, if it is the one that changes as the exchange rate depreciates; the rest, what is authorized of net indebtedness by the Congress, that is not going to change.

The Bank of America survey says that 23 percent of investors estimate that Mexico would lose the investment grade this year and 60 percent expect it in 2021. Does the Treasury have an immediate reaction plan in case this happens?

A central element for investments is the rating, but today it seems that there are more worrying issues than the rating itself. I consider that the most important issue is how we immediately reactivate the economy, and there is an element that was central to our strategy, which due to the current situation we cannot activate, is the impulse to foreign investment through the new Treaty between Mexico. , United States and Canada (T-MEC).

There are two elements that are playing in the same direction, before the COVID-19 crisis began, the most worrying issue was the trade conflict between the United States and China, which suggested that some of the value chains would seek to locate in Somewhere else and one of the natural places is Mexico, first because there is certainty, because the T-MEC has already been signed and because the pandemic started in China.

Many investments that were located in that Asian country, at the time the pandemic began, suffered a value chain fracture, and there are many companies that think that something smart to do is diversify their investments, so that if a extreme situation like the one we are seeing today, the value chain did not stop in one place.

All this suggests that Mexico would be well positioned to capture many of these investments.

Now they are not going to arrive by themselves, we have to look for them and try to find what are the terms they need, we have to explain what the country offers, but to do that it requires that we leave the quarantine process and that our officials are able to personally touch base with employers.

What did you agree on the remnants of Banco de México expected for 2020, because the Law says that it must be until next year when they must be delivered?

There really wasn’t much to agree on, because the Law process is very clear. What you have to wait is at the end of the fiscal year, until the last day of December to see what value the Mexican peso is at, which is what determines if there can be an operating remnant or not.

But even more, the financial statements must be audited by an external company, so the remainder is delivered in April. I was present at the meeting and it was extremely constructive and cordial between the President and the Governor of Banxico.

Did you agree to any other form of aid from Banxico?

There are many measures that Banxico has been thinking with us, I can say three or four, that we have already implemented jointly; one was the auction of foreign exchange hedges; Another was the use of the Swap line that is held with the Federal Reserve Bank of the United States; Banxico reduced the legal reserve that commercial banks and development banks had and this released nearly 50 billion pesos for banks to lend. Almost every week we are approving some measure that helps the economy.

Entrepreneurs feel that they have not heard them, they ask for facilities to pay taxes in installments, not so much that they be forgiven. Would you be thinking of such support?

We have thought about many types of support and I have conversations with them every day, with different types of businessmen, including the leaders of some of the most important leaders, and there are a number of things that we have already highlighted.

For example, through a measure that is very simple, the easing of the accounting framework allowed companies and individuals to restructure their loans without having to pay either the principal or the interest for the next three months; Through Infonavit, workers who lose their jobs are going to be allowed. The Institute will absorb three months of interest payments on their home loans.

Banco de México also held dollar auctions so that companies with dollar financing had access to the currency. (Ntx)