Fall Guys Squads mode will help weak links stay in game

Fall Guys is adding more than just new costumes and sets for the start of season 4; It’s also introducing squad mode, and the new team-based option will allow even the most awkward players to stay in the game if their teammates are able to stick together. Speaking to IGN, lead game designer Joe Walsh (much cooler than the Eagles lead guitarist) said that if a player is eliminated during a round, they will still be able to return if their teammates perform well enough. It’s not necessarily about dying first, but about getting the lowest score as a team. A point system will determine who did the worst, which should also mean that simply being the best player does not necessarily mean that your team will be the best. It will also encourage you more to sabotage other players, especially if you have more players. people left when you approach the finish line in a final round. Two players can sacrifice themselves to knock out the other team while the remaining player navigates to victory, for example. Of course, there are still new quirky costumes that allow you to customize your little bean-shaped contestant. Fall Guys pays tribute to another surprise hit, Among Us, with its own themed costumes in season 4. The game should continue to receive widespread support as well, as Mediatonic was bought by Epic Games. Currently available for PS4 and PC, Fall Guys is also coming to Xbox and Nintendo Switch this summer. Given Epic Games’ commitment to cross-play, we wouldn’t be surprised to see Fall Guys admitting to playing between systems sooner rather than later.

