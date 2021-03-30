Falkon Gaming, elite performance for gaming and work

With thousands of users around the world waiting to get a graphics card to update their PC, there are already many who are opting for get a gaming laptop to meet this and other needs without having to wait months.

Gone are the myths that laptops were not powerful enough to play games and the new Falkon Gaming designed in collaboration with Intel® are ideal to meet the needs of gamers and content creators.

Specifications Falkon Gaming

Processor: Intel® Core ™ i7-9750H Operating system: Freedos Screen: 15.6-inch IPS LCD at 144Hz Resolution: Full HD with 16: 9 aspect ratio GPU: Up to RTX 2070 Super Max-Q Memory: Up to 64 GB of RAM Storage : Up to 2 TB Connectivity: 1x HDMI 2.0a, 1x Thunderbolt 3.0, 2x USB 3.1 (Gen1), 1x USB 3.1 (Gen2), ethernet, 3.5mm jack, card reader Battery: 94Whr Dimensions: 356.4 x 233, 6 x 20.5 mm Weight: 1.8 kg

With premium build quality and design, the FALKON laptop offers incredible experiences whether playing games or creating content on the go. Although at first glance it keeps a discreet design, its metal frame, elegant finishes or the RGB backlit keyboard indicates its true orientation.

Its level of hardware offers great performance, more than enough to run all kinds of current games without having to use the latest components in order to maintain more affordable prices.

Moving on to its interior, we will find an engine powered by the Intel Core i7-9750H processor with six cores and twelve threads, capable of reaching 4.5 GHz in its Turbo mode, along with dedicated graphics that can reach up to GeForce RTX 2070 Super Max-Q. All this is accompanied by up to 64 GB of DDR4 2666MHz RAM and 2 TB of internal storage via NVMe PCIe SSD.

Some components that we will take advantage of thanks to its 15.6-inch FHD screen, with an IPS LCD panel offering 144Hz refresh rates, online, or even on top of many current desktops.

In fact, thanks to the fact of opting for a smaller size panel, and the use of a magnesium alloy chassis, the Falkon Gaming manages to reduce its size and weight to just two centimeters thick and weighing 1.8 kilograms, making it a perfect companion wherever we go.

A portability that will highlight the great autonomy of this computer, designed to offer us a working autonomy of up to 10 hours while roaming, backed by a fast charging system that will allow us to expand this figure with remarkable ease.

And, as we said at the beginning, although this laptop is expressly designed for gamers, it will continue to offer equally interesting features for any work use, with great features for productivity.

That is why we can find a wide connectivity section, with one HDMI 2.0a port, one DisplayPort 1.4 through a Thunderbolt ™ 3 port, plus up to three USB 3.1 type A inputs and an SDXC card reader.

But as if this were not enough, in addition to an Ethernet port to connect by cable to the local network, Falkon Gaming laptops come prepared for the new generation of networks, with support for the new wireless standard that with an integrated Intel® Wi-Fi 6 AX200 Gig + modem, will allow us to achieve a high speed, in addition to a greater connection stability and up to 75% reduction in latency.

Availability and price

Currently we can find the different points of sale through the official website of Falkon Gaming with prices that will start from 795 euros depending on your configuration, a very contained price for what these gaming laptops offer.