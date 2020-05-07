Rafael Giménez, Fali, is a Cádiz player, current leader of the Second Division. This Wednesday has been an important day for your team today. The members of the first squad were summoned at the El Rosal facilities and have undergone PCR tests and another antibody test established in the LaLiga return to work protocol, agreed with the Higher Sports Council. Fali, however, has not attended these tests. Nor will it. He maintains that as long as there is no 100% security in the return to work of a footballer, he will not exercise his profession again because he is afraid of contagion and affecting his family and other people. This is the first known case of a First and Second Division player who has decided not to return to work. In this way, he put into practice the idea expressed on April 21, when he affirmed to the Cope microphones that he was afraid of becoming infected with coronavirus, that soccer was not an essential activity and that he did not want to put his health at risk. and that of his family. “I will not play again if there is a minimum risk and if I have to leave football, I will,” said the Cádiz defender then. Fifteen days later he has been consistent with his statements.

The idea of ​​Cádiz, however, is to talk to the defender and try to convince him to pass the coronavirus tests and, thus, be able to start training. However, if Fali persists in his idea of ​​not returning to work, this attitude will have consequences in his contract with the Andalusian entity (until 2024). “We are privileged and we can go four or five months without payment until there is full security. And if I have to retire, I am going to work at my family’s bar and it is over,” said Fali. It became secondary. “A year in the First Division solves my life, but I give up money. I am not going to expose people,” he said. Now, Fali does not speak publicly because the club’s communication policy considers that it is not appropriate for him to do so. When he spoke two weeks ago, he did so without the mandatory authorization of the Cádiz communication office. The footballer is upset by this circumstance, since he would like to give interviews and show his opinion again. Conciliatory of Cádiz has very little prospect of prospering.

Fali is 26 years old and was born in Valencia. He played in the Levante quarry and then in the Hurricane, in Second Division B, and in Nàstic in Second A. Later he signed for Barcelona B, where he got promotion to Second Division A in 2017. In that team he coincided with players like Aleñá, Kaptoum and Cucurella. At 23 then, he was one of the veterans of the Blaugrana subsidiary. Fali went to Nàstic in the winter market for the 2017-18 season, playing in Tarragona for a year and a half. He arrived in Cádiz in the summer of 2018 and barely played four games. In this course, he has become an important footballer for the Andalusian team, playing 23 games and scoring a goal. Fali, of humble origin and strong personality, is well-liked in the Andalusian wardrobe.

“It is more dangerous to go to the pharmacy than to train,” said Javier Tebas, president of the Professional Soccer League, in response to a statement from the Eibar team on Tuesday. The players of the Basque club expressed their fear of a possible contagion, but have undergone tests throughout the day on Wednesday. Fali has maintained rebellion in a Cádiz that is the leader of the Second Division with 56 points, one more than Zaragoza. Six is ​​the third classified, Almería, already out of the promotion zone directly to First.

