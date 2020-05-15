“We have treated Fali like an injured person. The club has turned upside down and has had the help of a person who has known him for a lifetime. We have turned to him. ” This is how they describe in Cádiz the process that has been developed so that Fali, the only First and Second player who had refused to do the coronavirus tests, has changed his mind to return to work with the rest of his colleagues. Something that must take place on Monday, the next working day for the Andalusian staff. Fali passed the coronavirus detection and PCR tests on Thursday. On the morning of this Friday, the mandatory medical examination at the Cádiz facilities has also passed. If there is no problem with the results, Fali will be training with his teammates on Monday.

Fali’s return has been very well received in Cádiz. The footballer, who had expressed his fear of contracting the disease and infecting his family, has overcome the fear. In this way, a rebellion that was consummated on May 6 has been quelled. That day, the Cádiz players had to pass the first tests for the coronavirus. Fali did not appear and confirmed the statement two weeks before to various media. “I will not play again. If I have to quit football I will. I will return to my family’s bar. Until there is a hundred percent security, I will not return to training, “Fali said at the time. Cádiz, chaired by Manuel Vizcaíno, decided to go very carefully regarding the Fali situation. From those days, the entity began a very calming policy. All levels of the club have turned to Fali, from the presidency to the last employee, through their own teammates and the coaching staff. “You will not be fined. I understand and understand it. He has a problem and we are going to do everything possible so that he is with us ”, indicated last week the president, Manuel Vizcaíno. The footballer has since placed himself in the hands of a psychologist of his utmost confidence, who had already been helping him for a few years.

This is the person who made Fali lose her fear of flying. The same one that has now made him see that he had to abandon that fear of the virus and return to work because all the security measures are given so that this can occur. The other advice that Fali received was to contact his colleagues. The defenseman apologized for his rebellion and found the affection of his wardrobe colleagues. More reinforced in the mood, protected by the club and backed by his teammates, Fali decided to return to training. The situation has reminded the president of Cádiz of his experience of nearly 15 years in Seville. Vizcaíno was manager of the Andalusian club when a young Jesús Navas manifested adaptation problems in the summer of 2005. The later world champion came to abandon the concentration of Sevilla in the middle of the preseason because he could not sleep far from home. The work of the club together with several psychologists ended up defeating the anxiety and fear that emanated from the player. As now has happened with Fali.

