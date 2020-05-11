Fali He’s been giving a lot to talk about in the last few weeks. The Cádiz player refused to return to training and therefore to competition due to the coronavirus. It is still thirteen and it is the only First and Second Division footballer who has not rejoined to work under the protocol approved by the League, the RFEF and the CSD. The defense is fearful and has so far insisted that he would not return to the pit until there was an effective vaccine or treatment against Covid-19.

However, in the last few hours it has taken an important step, since has asked Cádiz for psychological help to try to overcome this panic the virus that makes you not want to leave your home. An expert in the field is already treating Fali, as pointed out by Deportes Cuatro. For now, he still has not joined the training of the Andalusian team, but according to the aforementioned information, the help he is receiving is paying off and little by little he is learning to overcome his fear.

Refused to return

“We are crazy if we want to play soccer, we are exposing ourselves to a lot of risk. I will not train or play again if there is minimal risk. Without a vaccine, I quit soccer. If I have to wait until September or October, that I know the virus is not there, I will. Going where the virus is is a crazy thing. If I have to go back to my previous life, happier than anyone ”, said the defender a few weeks ago.

«No one dies for not watching football and yes we can die for playing or people can die because of us. And that Fali will not consent. I have it clear. If I have to go home to work at my bar, I leave with my head held high, my head calm and happier than anyone. And I hope everyone knows it, “added a Fali who could suffer from cabin syndrome and who has asked for help to overcome his fear of the coronavirus.