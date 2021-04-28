Falcon & Winter Soldier showrunner doesn’t see Sharon Carter as a villain

The debate has hit the character of Sharon carter after the latest events seen in “Falcon and the Winter Soldier.” We find ourselves between a double circumstance. On the one hand, the important plot twist that has been given to Sharon, which not all fans have liked. To another, a greater development and depth of the reasons that have led to this evolution of the character than the little that has been told in the series.

The other day we echoed the words of the protagonist, Emily VanCamp, bringing a little more light to this whole issue. We do not know if the background will develop better in the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but What is clear is that we will see more of Sharon in some of the future series and Marvel movies.

The ending of “Falcon and the Winter Soldier” revealed Carter’s dark side. VanCamp said that “we’ll see” what the future holds for the character. Now they touch the words of the creator and showrunner of the series that has given this new layer of development to Sharon.

Malcolm Spellman prefers not to talk much about the future of the characters after the series at the moment. In fact, before we commented how he preferred to keep silent about Captain America 4. However, in a new interview, he does talk about Sharon Carter, revealed as Power Broker / Power Agent. Despite this “evil” twist of the character, the Spellman’s outlook for the character remains optimistic.

I have not thought of [el futuro de los personajes]. I think of Sharon How villainous is she? I do not know. You know what I mean? Did he really hurt Sam in that story? You know what I mean? I do not know. For me, Sharon could go to the end, she could come back. Who knows where it will go? You know what I’m saying? I do not know. I have not thought a lot about her. I may have said too much.

It is interesting how the writer tries to sell that Sharon is not entirely villainous, and that for example, she has not directly done Sam and Wilson any harm. However, VanCamp did comment that Sharon “no longer trusts the government and wants to hit them a bit,” that is, that some kind of revenge or response is coming from her.

Via information | Comic book