Falcon & Winter Soldier episode 5 will include a new character

The promotional interviews of “Falcon and the Winter Soldier” / “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” moving forward and commenting on ideas from the series. A few hours ago we brought you the statements of Wyatt Russell talking about the new Captain America, and now we go to a statement from the main writer after the series, a few words from Malcolm Spellman that could give rise to speculation and theories (although we invite you to be very cautious).

Talking about how well the on-screen dynamic between actors Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie works, and asking him about any other Marvel partnerships he would like to see, the writer refers to a character who initially we wouldn’t see until episode 5.

The writer highlights the strong personality and realistic approach of this character, without offering many more clues:

There are characters in our series that I would love to see alongside … that character [del que hablo] is very very realistic, see him with one of the great agitators of the world like Thor or someone like that … personality is very strong, is he episode five character. I would love to see that character with Thor.

Very ambiguous statements that can involve any type of character. Even, and it probably is what happens, it could not necessarily be a superhero per se, and that it was a normal person who offers a very different extreme from Thor, hence he would like to see them together. Any possibility would be valid right now. It is interesting that it debuted in episode 5 of the series, that is, the penultimate.