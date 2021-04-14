Falcon & Winter Soldier enters a new place in its ending according to its composer

There are many fans who are counting the hours to see a new episode of “Falcon and the Winter Soldier” / “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”. Especially in view of the moment in which the series was left in its episode last Friday. The fifth episode that will arrive this Friday they have promised that it will be the “strongest” at the same time that they have advanced that it will make us cry, and that we will have a surprise appearance.

While we wait to see how much of all this that counts is real, who continues to feed on what we will see in these two final episodes is its composer, Henry jackman. This one already advanced by January the complexity of the subject that the series deals with. Now he comes to comment on how everything will be after the end of the series, which will arrive on Friday next week.

In an interview with Flickering Myth, he was asked if he thought the series would end having an effect so important as to cause changes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as happened with “WandaVision”, which we know brought a new status quo, especially for Scarlet Witch and with everything from White Vision. The little that Jackman says is that there is still a lot to see, despite the few remaining episodes, and that the series will go to places that the UCM has not explored Until now.

It is a very difficult question to answer. I would say that… people have seen half of the series, but have not seen half of what happens. There are more than half … in terms of the content and the implications of what happens. So I would say that when it comes down to the material that is addressed in that last episode, I would say that Marvel goes places it hasn’t been and that’s all I can say.

The truth is that this comment is not very far from what the main writer of the series, Malcolm Spellman, commented on episode 5, saying that it would be a chapter that would bring a “culmination” of the theme.