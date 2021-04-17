Falcon & Winter Soldier director talks about Sam Wilson and Captain America’s legacy

Throughout the entire series, the legacy of captain america has been central at the narrative level, but in the last episode, this theme has reached a new height in the arc in which Sam Wilson is immersed. The director of the series, Kari Skogland, has spoken in an interview on this issue. Obviously we are talking about major spoilers for episode 5 of the series.

Chapter 1 × 05: “The Truth” has been an episode of much transition where different issues have been addressed, but Sam Wilson has been one of the great protagonists. The filmmaker explained what her intention was with everything they taught us, and what image they wanted to convey of the character.

Skogland has spoken at length in an interview about the significance of Sam assuming the mantle of Cap and taking up the shield. This topic is primarily addressed in the conversation between Sam and Isaiah Bradley, and indirectly, when Sam talks to his sister.

The director explains that Sam discovers that “what defines a hero today is not the same ideal as when Steve first picked up the shield.”

We wanted Sam to engage in both a public and private conversation about what it means for a black man to pick up such an iconic and historically white symbol. Beginning with his recognition of how important he is as a symbol, and that he is connected to a bygone era, Sam opens the door to the idea that what defines a hero today is not the same ideal as when Steve first picked up the shield, because the shield means different things to different people.

The team behind the series wanted to explain perfectly how Sam assumes the mantle of Cap. For that very reason, We see the evolution and change of Sam throughout the entire episode and it is not something you go through in a few seconds, since the issue had to be addressed from different points:

It is important that we explore all sides of its future as a symbol, as it represents the American flag and the deep history that carries something that represents equality and freedom.

In all this matter, it was key that at the beginning of the series the identity of Captain America was given to John Walker, since it affects everything that Captain America’s shield represents.

It has to be an ongoing debate because those coveted ideas that are at the core of the American Dream are actually fragile and need to be protected from those who go down a slippery slope, no matter how well-intentioned, that actually sets freedom and equality in focus.

Finally, Skogland has emphasized the figure of the hero in the sense that they wanted to show on this occasion a hero different from traditional. We meet a much more leisurely and conciliatory Sam. That is what they wanted to show, instead of the classic hero who seems to resort to violence before. Sam tries to figure things out by talking, like we saw him do in episode 4.

I wanted the series to explore redefining a hero who has traditionally been viewed as a warrior / soldier to being a first responder and frontline worker. Seeing a hero who has a strong moral fiber and yet is not rigid, so is able to reconcile, include and debate with the opposition with an eye toward solving global problems because ultimately they are interconnected with our universal quality of life.

Via information | Entertainment Weekly