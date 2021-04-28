Falcon & Winter Soldier director open to directing Captain America 4

Although the showrunner and lead writer of “Falcon and the Winter Soldier” prefers to remain silent when asked about Captain america 4, and even practically invites us not to believe anything until it is said officially, who does speak about it is the director Kari Skogland, responsible for directing the latest Marvel series to hit the streaming platform.

In a recent interview with Cinemablend the filmmaker has spoken openly about returning to continue telling the story of Sam Wilson. In fact, she herself, last Friday, when the Captain America 4 movie came into development, advanced that there were more stories to tell in the future of Sam Wilson, although without going into more details.

Asked by the possibility that she directed the movie, who have not yet confirmed if it wants to be starring Sam Wilson but it would be logical, recognizes that I wouldn’t hesitate for a second, and that he would practically agree to direct anything Marvel asks of him.

I think if Marvel called me to do something, if they called me to record the phone book, I would. Marvel characters are all very, very rich. I have become friends with Anthony and Sebastian, and I have really enjoyed working with them. And with Emily and Daniel Bruhl. I mean, I’ve worked with them for a couple of years, so of course, I have a special place in my heart. But like I said, if Kevin [Feige] pick up the phone, answer him.

This opens up the debate as to whether Skogland is right for the Marvel Studios movie. Apart from the fact that the filmmaker has developed her work mainly in series format, and not in large-budget film, there are many who comment that one of the weak points of the series could be its director.

Via information | CinemaBlend