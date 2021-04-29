Falcon & Winter Solder Creator Discusses Thunderbolts Theories

The end of the series “Falcon and the Winter Soldier” seems to have laid a foundation that may lead to the Thunderbolts’ debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Nothing is clear, and right now any option is possible, but the possibility is on the table right now, at least in the minds of the fans.

There are many who are giving you the reading that that end of the Countess Allegra and the US Agent is a clear reference to the Thunderbolts, and more with Baron Zemo in the middle. However, it seems that the intention to mark a line towards the Thunderbolts is not so clear, although they do point to that is something that is being talked about right now within Marvel Studios.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the Marvel Studios producer Nate moore he broached the subject of that possible nod to the Thunderbolts in the series. The producer and executive clarifies that el group of villains was not considered in any way for the plot because there was already a lot to deal with in the series itself:

Not because we don’t think they’re cool, because they are, but because we already felt that there was so much on the table in this series that we didn’t want to introduce a group of characters, or reintroduce people we’ve seen in the past, and muddle the way. story.

In any story, as Moore believes, you have to serve all the characters introduced in some way, no matter how many they are. For this reason, he comments that if he had introduced this group of villains, they would not have had time for the development of other arcs or characters:

The more characters you produce, the more you have to serve them. And then we wouldn’t have had time to go home with Sam and Bucky to Louisiana, or to do some of those things. That, at the character level, made us interested in doing this [serie] first.

Despite this, the main screenwriter of the series, Malcolm Spellman, drops that there is perhaps something on the way for the Thunderbolts in the future of the MCU. It doesn’t really confirm or deny anything, but it does indicate that there are conversations about it:

I do not know. I only know that there seems to be a lot of talk around that. I don’t know if the fans have gone crazy or not.

In other words, Marvel Studios is seeing what to do with the group of villains, which does not necessarily mean that it will be adapted in the UCM soon.

