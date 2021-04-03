‘Falcon and Winter Soldier’: Who is Ayo?

The third episode of ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ ​​continued the tradition of now three weeks of revealing main characters in the final shots of the episode: week 1 introduces us to Captain America, John Walker, week 2 reveals the notable villain of the Captain America, Zemo, and, now, before the end of Episode 3, Ayo from Wakanda, who, possibly sent by Okoye, confronts Bucky in Latvia.

Up to that point, Episode 3 had already bombarded the public with a remarkable amount of information, including data on the US government’s experiments with Isaiah Bradley, the “Agent of Power,” who may or may not be Sharon Carter, and the motives for the evil “Sin Banderas” whose plan seems to be simply to repatriate orphaned refugees.

But perhaps the most notable development was Ayo’s appearance during the final scene of the episode. Ayo (played by Florence Kasumba) was last seen fighting Thanos’ forces during the Battle of Wakanda. Ayo, a member of Dora Milaje, Wakanda’s elite female bodyguard unit led by Okoye, had probably come to Latvia for Zemo. The Baron of Sokovia was responsible for the assassination of King T’Chaka in ‘Captain America: Civil War’. At the end of that movie, T’Challa, who had sworn revenge during his search for Zemo (who he realized was responsible and not the framed Bucky), decided not to retaliate and prevented Zemo from committing suicide; Zemo went to jail. Wakanda, apparently, was satisfied.

Since Bucky and Falcon have now released Zemo from their obviously non-maximum security facility in Germany, Wakanda may have changed their Policy regarding Zemo. Here’s what we know about Ayo, Okoye, and Wakanda’s role in ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’.

Disney

Who is Ayo?

Second in command to Dora Milaje of Wakanda, Ayo is one of the elite warriors of Wakanda. It was the protection of King T’Chaka in Vienna during the Sokovia Accords. She was with him when Zemo, in an honestly awesome Bucky costume, assassinated the leader of Wakanda.

Until now, throughout the Marvel movies, Ayo hasn’t played a major role. She has been primarily muscle support. Still, she is one of the most contentious characters in the franchise, as she was forced to serve Killmonger and form loyalty with Bucky after the Winter Soldier was dezombified in Wakanda. Perhaps allying with Zemo will prove to be the last thing on his troubled path.

Ayo’s role in the Marvel comics is also small and appears in only one issue. In that issue, however, Ayo actually gives up on Dora Milaje. Perhaps what we are seeing in ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ ​​is a resignation from the leadership of Wakanda.

Marvel

Is Bucky working for Ayo and Okoye?

Bucky’s relationship with Wakanda is more than just a friendly coexistence. Bucky tells Dr. Raynor that his time in Wakanda provided him with some of his only respite from combat. He also corrects Falcon’s joke “White Panther”, replying that it was actually called “White Wolf”.

Most of Bucky’s time in Wakanda, in fact, remains unknown to the public, as well as the Avengers. It is possible that he has an undisclosed agreement with Wakanda and, in particular, with the Dora Milaje of Okoye. He seems to have been waiting for Ayo to show up; it even left metal bread crumbs. Ayo may not be Bucky’s boss, but it’s not unreasonable to assume that he has been operating for her and Okoye in some way. The White Wolf may be the new Winter Soldier.

