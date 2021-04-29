Falcon and Winter Soldier showrunner explains the importance of Isaiah Bradley

Character Isaiah Bradley became an important part of Sam Wilson agreeing to take on the mantle as the new Captain America. The Serie “Falcon and the Winter Soldier” / “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” has introduced us to this character from the comics as a veteran of the Korean War and test subject for the Super Soldier serum in the 1950s.

There are not a few fans who have been left wanting to see more of this character. Some quick flashback that would have allowed us to see more of his past, but we have been left with the desire. Maybe in the future we will have something when his grandson Elijah Bradley returns as Patriot – for it is clear that, although they have not confirmed it, it will happen. For the moment we will have to wait.

Meanwhile, series creator and writer Malcolm Spellman has highlighted how relevant this character is to the evolution of Sam Wilson, marking it as an essential element of the narrative.

Isaiah is the living embodiment of Sam’s doubt. Isaiah is telling the truth. And at no time do we absolve this country of the sins it committed against Isaiah and those it will continue to commit against blacks and people of color.

Unlike the other survivors of the serum, Bradley was treated as a test subject, being imprisoned and subjected to experiments, until he was finally released by a nurse who declared Bradley dead through false reports. When Bucky Barnes, Bradley’s former enemy during his time as the Winter Soldier, introduces Sam Wilson to the retired supersoldier, Sam becomes fond of the man.

[Isaiah Bradley] it embodies other discussions so purely, ”says Spellman. [Bradley, entre otros] embodies what it is like to be discarded after dedicating yourself to something that is for the people. Sam has to face [al miedo de su duda], and the interesting thing about this is that the hero usually kills that dragon in a ‘hero story’. Entering Isaiah’s house with that shield is Sam with the talisman. It’s Sam facing the dragon, and he doesn’t kill him. He confronts him, and the dragon is as fair and true as ever. So in the face of that, he still had to decide whether or not to become Cap.

Finally, Sam Wilson leaves with the shield in hand, and goes on to train for the role of Captain America, finally debuting with the name in the series finale. Sam also commemorates Isaiah Bradley in the final moments of the episode, inaugurating a memorial and commemoration in honor of Bradley.

This scene at the Smithsonian is of greater significance because Isaiah is a veteran of the Korean War, a war largely forgotten in history except by those who lived through it.

Finally, in the interview, Spellman was asked if he would be willing to discuss and seriously consider a prequel project dedicated to Isaiah Bradley, he was quick to reply: “Of course”.

Via information | THR