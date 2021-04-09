Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Zemo pays tribute to “El Chapo” and fans praise Sebastian Stan for his performance – Tomatazos

After delighting fans with the sitcom / horror / drama elements of WandaVision – 95%, Marvel Studios has brought the best of the Captain America trilogy to Falcon and the Winter Soldier – 97%, show that focuses on the characters played by Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan. Last Fridays the series has been a trend for its revelations and surprises, but this time it was also for an unexpected tribute to a famous Mexican drug trafficker, Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán.

Without entering fully into spoiler terrain, one of the scenes of the chapter has Sebastian Stan showing that he is not only a pretty face but a good actor with the ability to convey emotions. Bucky Barnes’ character has had an intense arc from his first appearance as “The Winter Soldier” in the second installment of Captain America, released in 2014 until his last appearance in Avengers: Endgame 95%, from 2019.

Now, yes, moving to the field of spoilers, without revealing too much, the tribute to “El Chapo” was the escape of the villain Zemo, who digs a tunnel like the drug lord did in 2015 to get out of the maximum security prison of El Altiplano, located 90 km from Mexico City. Later it was discovered that the escape plan was coordinated by his wife Emma Coronel, who is currently detained in the United States.

Beyond the explicit reference (as El Chapo is mentioned in the chapter), Falcon and the Winter Soldier continues to do its job well of thrilling fans every week and leaving them wanting more. In addition to the return of agent Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp) and Zemo (Daniel Brühl), who was the villain of Captain America: Civil War, Marvel has introduced John Walker (Wyatt Russell), a character who has earned the hatred of the public.

Falcon and the Winter Soldier It also shows us how the world copes with the consequences of Avengers: Infinity War – 79% and Avengers: Endgame, films in which the alien tyrant Thanos wiped out half the population of the universe and was later brought back thanks to a joint effort by The Avengers.

After this series ends, fans will be able to enjoy Loki, which arrives on Disney Plus on June 11 and brings back Tom Hiddleston as the God of Lies in an adventure that promises to be as exciting as it is fun. Here are some of the reactions to the most recent chapter of Falcon and the Winter Soldier:

Can we talk about how GREAT this #TheFalconAndWinterSoldier chapter was?

Can we talk about how GREAT this #TheFalconAndWinterSoldier chapter was?

Bucky's past as White Wolf, El Chapo Zemo, the Dora Milaje and Jon Walker's full birth as US Agent. Just WOW

Without a doubt, the first two productions of the Marvel Cinematic Universe on Disney Plus have succeeded in every way, by attracting a large audience and by delivering a quality product. On the other hand, it is inevitable to notice the evolution of the franchise with shows like WandaVision Y Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which exploit the successes of the films to the maximum and avoid their mistakes.

This year we will also have the premiere of three films from the franchise, Black Widow, Eternals and Spider-Man: No Way Home: the first two were scheduled to hit theaters last year but were delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic. Next year will arrive Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness and Thor: love and thunder.