‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’: Wyatt Russell would have suggested Chris Evans return for last

Beware SPOILERS!

* Do not continue reading if you have not seen episode 4 of ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’.

A ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ ​​only has two chapters left to reach the end and finally reveal who will finally end up wearing Captain America’s shield from now on in the UCM (if anyone does). From what we have seen in the last chapters, the unexpected twists will not stop from now on, so the predictions are welcome, although we cannot trust them. It is demonstrated by what we saw during chapter 4 that aired last Friday, April 9, when John Walker took a turn of no return.

Most shocking of all was what happened at the end of the chapter titled ‘The whole world is watching’, when we saw the new Captain America hyperviolently kill one of the Flagsless with his shield. Captain America’s name is now corrupted. What would Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) think of all this? Maybe we will find out.

The actor who has played John Walker, Wyatt Russell, has referred to this matter when he gave an interview to BBC Radio 1. It is clear that it is time for Evans to reappear to clear the name of the superhero that his character stained. Russell himself would have suggested his return the moment he was asked if he had ever met Evans: “Have I met Chris Evans? I think so. I don’t think he shook his hand, but I think I have crossed paths with him somewhere and made eye contact, that sounds stalking, doesn’t count as knowing anyone. But, I guess so. You just have to wait for the end of the series and then everyone will say, ‘Oh my.he said, welcoming all kinds of rumors.

Be the complete opposite of Rogers

It is clear that after Walker’s actions, the moment now asks Chris Evans’ Captain America more than ever, although in this reality he is an old man. Russell also talked about how when it came to getting into the skin of his character, having the reference of Steve Rogers to take it and turn it totally influenced a lot. The intention was to present a Captain America antagonistic to his: “Marvel’s understanding was, ‘Look, this obviously isn’t trying to do what Chris Evans did.’ And you kind of do your own thing and I think that’s something that’s fun to do. people putting it on. It’s really exciting for people. ‘Well, you’re not that guy!’ That’s the thing. It’s a bit of what you’re playing. It’s fun being Marvel’s punching bag for a minute, “he said.

We will leave doubts in the remaining chapters of ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’. Chapter 5 can be seen on Disney + starting next Friday, April 16.