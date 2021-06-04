Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Wyatt Russell spoke to James Gunn before accepting the role

Wyatt Russell played the male toxic version of Captain America known as John Walker in Falcon and the Winter Soldier – 97%, who later became a US Agent. The actor has admitted that he is not a Marvel comic book reader and therefore had no idea who John Walker is or what playing that character could entail. He recently gave an interview for the YouTube channel Gold derby (via Comic Book). There he revealed that the first big complication of working with Marvel is that you don’t know who they want you to play until you have a meeting with them and in his case after knowing it, it stayed the same; without knowing whether or not he wanted to play that character:

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

It’s difficult because they don’t tell you anything, they don’t even tell you who you’re going to play until you have a meeting with them and they say, ‘Here you go.’ So I had no idea what to think and continued like this. I had no idea if it was something I wanted to do even after reading the part and being told ‘we want you to interpret it’, just because you just don’t know.

As soon as he found out that the character’s name is John Walker, the actor stayed in them because he had no idea who it could be, so he spoke to a friend of his wife who does know about those things: James himself Gunn:

Do not miss: Wyatt Russell talks about his possible future in the MCU

I spoke to James Gunn, who had become friends with my wife [la actriz Meredith Hagner]since I had worked with him on a movie [Brightburn]. And I trust your opinion, obviously. He is a great filmmaker, he is in that world. He said, ‘If he’s the character I’m thinking of, he’s really interesting… he’s an inherently interesting character because he has a lot of problems that you’re going to have to deal with.’ So he knew a little bit about the character, which was more than nothing that I knew.

He made that call before meeting with the creatives of the series, who told him that he was going to play a soldier who becomes Captain America, but for a short time before falling from grace. The actor still had his doubts about whether to play the character because it sounded like he was going to play a character that seemed to be a new version of an existing one; In other words, I was afraid that it was going to be a pre-established role that was not too playful in character. Fortunately they told him that was not the case:

My fears were ‘you guys are going to want me to be Captain America and do the thing’ and that wasn’t a good idea for anyone, obviously, other than me. I was nervous about it. They said, ‘no, no, he’s this character, this is more or less his story arc.’ They didn’t know exactly how they wanted to drive his tone yet, which I took as something that would be quite a challenge because he wasn’t walking towards a pre-ordered version of someone or a preconceived version of someone. So I thought: ‘ok, they want me to play a bit, they have the right subject because I like to give a lot of different versions’…. So that kind of flexibility they gave me was a longer strap than I had thought. That’s what got me thinking, ‘ok, this is going to be fun.’

Thanks to that already James Gunn the actor accepted the role and the rest is history. It remains to be seen what the MCU holds for this character in the future. Maybe be part of the Dark Avengers.

Continue reading: Sebastian Stan was offered the role of Bucky one April Fool’s Day