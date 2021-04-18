‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’: Wyatt Russell (John Walker) knew nothing of the secret cameo

Beware SPOILERS!

The penultimate episode of ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ ​​has left the pieces in place for the outcome of the series, which we will see on Disney + on April 23. Sam (Anthony Mackie) is ready to accept the shield and become the Captain America Steve Rogers saw in it, as the Flagsless, led by Karli (Erin Kellyman), prepare for their greatest challenge to authority, forging dangerous alliances . But the fifth episode of ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ ​​came with a huge surprise that may be very important for the future of Marvel..

We’re talking, of course, about the cameo bomb of multiple Emmy winner Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Countess Valentina Allegra de Fontaine. An absolutely stellar appearance that, of course, Marvel had kept to the fullest of secrets. Even for the actors involved in the scene. In an Esquire report, Wyatt Russell, who plays John Walker in the series, said he did not know anything about the cameo or who it was. He said there were rumors on the set, but nothing more. Once he was recording with her, he affirms that her capacity for improvisation is incredible.

Although her appearance is brief, Russell has been left wanting more: “I think people are going to think one thing and have a little bit of another because she is such a good actress and we have seen her do feats in the past, during many years This is a very different type of character for her. I’m excited for whatever comes up with that. I do not know. I have no idea what’s coming, but I hope something is coming. It would be amazing to work with her“The Countess has a long history in the comics, coming to be a kind of bad Nick Fury, so hopefully Julia Louis-Dreyfus came to MCU to stay.

Delighted to be hated

We also do not know if the one chosen as the new Captain America, and then dismissed for obvious reasons, will continue in the MCU after ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’. Undoubtedly John Walker is a character who has known how to make himself hate, and that is precisely the attraction of the character for his actor:It’s part of why I liked it. People were going to hate him. I knew it. It’s the reason you do it. That’s the idea. You get that response and think, ‘Great, it’s working’. I am that type of person where the gray areas are the area you should live in. If you don’t live there you are going to have a very difficult life trying to discover who you are, because you are limiting the type of questions that you can ask yourself and ask others … What this character I hope will give people is the idea that there is a gray area within – and that in life there is a gray area around all of us every day. “

Are you ready for the end? The sixth and final chapter of ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ ​​premieres on Disney + on Friday, April 23.