Falcon and the Winter Soldier will add a new character to the MCU

The next episode of Falcon and the Winter Soldier includes a surprise appearance by a new character to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Although Marvel Studios’ new Disney + series follows Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes, it has regularly featured other Marvel characters. This includes bringing back familiar characters like Sharon Carter, Baron Zemo, War Machine, and others not so much like Ayo, but Falcon and the Winter Soldier has also featured John Walker, Karli Morgenthau, and Isaiah Bradley among other characters from the comics.

Marvel’s ability to expand the MCU with Falcon and the Winter Soldier has been pretty impressive, but it won’t stop there. Showrunner Malcolm Spellman teased that Episode 5 will feature a major surprise character. This has left fans speculating on who it could be, with many theories suggesting the appearance of well-known MCU characters such as Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers, Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova or even Tatiana Maslany’s She-Hulk. Spellman later clarified that the character is not an existing MCU Avenger, but rather a down-to-earth character that he would love to see alongside Thor at some point. The identity of this character is still kept secret, although rumors claim that it is a new character.

Who is this character about?

This information comes from slashfilm whose sources told them that the surprise character is not someone who has appeared before in the MCU. In addition, they point out that the character does not have an appearance in any film already scheduled. The medium claims that the surprise character comes from Marvel Comics and is played by a “well-known actor.” Unless the identity of the character is leaked before the premiere of episode 5 of Falcon and the Winter Soldier, fans will have to wait until next Friday to find out who the character is and who plays him.

If this information is accurate, it will be fascinating green who it is. The role has only been described as a cameo with a solid character with a strong personality. This could leave viewers with a quick appearance of the surprise character. Considering how much Spellman has hyped the appearance, Marvel’s lack of plans for the character could quickly change if fans react positively as the Falcon showrunner and the Winter Soldier expects.

Given the limited information on the surprise character from episode 5 of Falcon and the Winter Soldier, there is a possibility that this character in question is the mysterious power agent, another individual enhanced with super soldier serum like Dennis Dunphy or Sentry, or any member of the Thunderbolts. But we will leave doubts next week on Disney +.