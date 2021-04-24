Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Was There a Pandemic Subplot?

Star of Falcon and the Winter Soldier reveals if a pandemic subplot was scrapped in the series

Like many other series and films, Falcon and the Winter Soldier had to stop production due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Before this happened, a rumor emerged that the series had to work quickly to erase “some kind of bioterrorism threat” as a subplot of the series. This rumor returned to the present after the video of the YouTube channel New Rockstars that gave details about what they consider to be evidence that this rumor was true and that Marvel worked overtime to leave this subplot out of the series.

Speaking in an interview with TV Line, one of the protagonists of the series, Danny Ramirez, was asked about this theory and told the outlet that he had “not heard” that such a plot was erased from the series and its history of Los Sin Banderas. . This is not a clear denial that the remakes and rethinking of the supposed history of the New Rockstars television series and video is a compelling case. Perhaps the strongest evidence that such a story was originally part of the series was the fact that the entire series was filmed under the commercial umbrella of “Pandemic Productions, LLC.”

Considering the tremendous secrecy at Marvel Studios about their products and what they release to the world, frankly, we may never know the truth.

Beyond the obvious reason for removing such a subplot, many audiences wouldn’t want to see something they’ve just experienced for over a year and perhaps lost family, Marvel has previously opened up about how the “Blip” generated by Thanos was already a great parallel to the global pandemic. This was a big part of the plot for Falcon and the Winter Soldier and will also be referenced in future MCU projects.

“It is quite interesting, as you will see in several of our upcoming projects, the parallels in which it will appear that people are talking about the Covid pandemic. In the context of the MCU, they’re talking about The Blip, but it really reinvigorated that notion in a way that made it substantive, ”Feige told Variety. “My nervousness was just, ‘Oh, an event that we constantly reference between things.’ I wanted it to have more meaning behind it. And if that meant leaving it behind and creating new things, and that was it, of course we always find new things, also from the comics, but the connotations of the real world. they are surprisingly, and somewhat depressing, relevant now between our worlds. “

All six episodes of Falcon and the Winter Soldier are now available on Disney + If you are not yet registered with Disney +, you can do so here.