Falcon and the Winter Soldier visit an old MCU acquaintance

Disney + has launched a new television commercial as a preview of the third episode of Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and in it we can see an old acquaintance of the MCU

Ahead of the new episode of Falcon and the Winter Soldier next Friday, Marvel Studios has released a television ad that shows a preview of what we can expect to see in the third installment of the Disney + series.

At the end of “The Starry Man”, Bucky managed to convince Sam to pay Zemo a visit to the place where he is imprisoned to find out what he knows about the Unflagged organization and its possible connection to Hydra. In the video that you can see below, Bucky Barnes approaches his cell, while the Civil War villain reveals that he “knows where to start.”

Protect the legacy ⭐ Marvel Studios’ The Falcon and The Winter Soldier is now streaming on @DisneyPlus. #FalconAndWinterSoldier pic.twitter.com/rKOWltqTC7 – The Falcon and The Winter Soldier (@falconandwinter) March 29, 2021

It is only a small preview, but the scene is very reminiscent of the meeting between Hannibal Lecter and Clarice Starling in The Silence of the Lambs. We know Zemo manages to escape at some point, but it seems like he may be willing to help them and lead our heroes in the right direction… for a price!

All eyes are on the shield, as Sam Wilson, aka Falcon, and Bucky Barnes, aka The Winter Soldier decide to team up, or rather work together, when a new global threat throws them at them. an unexpected mission that can also hit close to home.

Falcon and the Winter Soldier will see the titular heroes team up on a global adventure that tests their skills… and their patience. Directed by Kari Skogland with Malcolm Spellman as the lead writer, the series also stars Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter, Daniel Brühl as Zemo, and Wyatt Russell as John Walker.

Every week a new chapter is released on Disney +, if you are not a subscriber you can do so at the following link.