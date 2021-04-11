Falcon and the Winter Soldier to introduce famous Marvel character with multi-award-winning actor

The Falcon Audience and the Winter Soldier – 97% were impressed with the end of Chapter 4 released last Friday, but it seems that the surprises are far from over. The series has seen impressive success on the MCU platform and is sure to leave noticeable repercussions in phase 4, however things will get better the following weekend. New information reveals that very soon a great character will appear in Falcon and the Winter Soldier, someone who has not been seen in the movies but who is important in the comics, in addition, he will be played by a Hollywood heavyweight.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier chronicles events that take place several months later following the defeat of Thanos, the sacrifice of Iron Man and the disappearance of Captain America in Avengers: Endgame – 95%. It brought us back Anthony Mackie as Falcon, Sebastian Stan as Winter Soldier, Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter, and Daniel Brühl as Baron Zemo; Also, we had significant additions like Wyatt Russell in the role of US Agent. Although some complain that the series has not shown us anything, the last minutes of the last chapter accumulated enough tension to impress viewers and become curious about the future. Peter sciretta, editor-in-chief of / Film, anticipates that a new character will arrive Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

He is not a character from the Marvel movies. He’s a great Marvel character, and he’s a great actor who hasn’t been named on the show … This is someone we didn’t know was going to be on the show and he’s an award-winning actor or actress.

Who could the journalist be talking about? Fans will be in charge of theorizing for the next week. There are still many characters from the Marvel comics that are important but have not made the leap to the big screen, the range of possibilities is immense. At the moment we will have to wait for the days to pass for the arrival of the new chapter, one that will surely be full of action, especially in the face of the brutal murder committed by John Walker against a super soldier. What will be the consequences of such action? The whole world will know that the new Captain America got carried away by the moment and carried out an execution in front of dozens of people.

The success that Falcon and the Winter Soldier is achieving is phenomenal and every week it becomes a new topic of conversation for the immense fan of the MCU. The company made the decision not to stick to Netflix’s model of releasing the entire season in a single day, setting expectations, setting trends, and of course keeping the monthly membership business afloat. Of course, the public is delighted with the novelties of the series and with what it implies for the future of the saga … the surprises sound promising. We hope that the new character will have a deeper impact on the adventure.

Black Widow is the next big movie from Marvel Studios. The information released by the company reveals what develops between the events of Captain America: Civil War – 90% and Avengers: Endgame – 95%. Thanks to the advances released by Marvel Studios we have been able to meet the new characters: in addition to Yelena Belova we will have Melina Vostokoff (Rachel Weisz) and Alexei Shostakov / Red Guardian (David Harbor), who serve as an old family for our protagonist. It will be interesting to discover the forms of interaction between these superheroes and what they have to offer the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Will any of them stay in the series for more than one movie to join the Avengers? The film opens on July 9.

