‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’: The trailer for the last two chapters reveals the real villain

Beware SPOILERS!

* Don’t read on if you haven’t seen episode 4 of ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ ​​yet.

As already happened with ‘Scarlet Witch and Vision’, Marvel Studios has unveiled a new trailer for ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ ​​now that many of the series’ cards have been turned around.. The end of the fourth chapter finally made it clear to us who was the real enemy of Sam and Bucky: John Walker.

This preview reveals that Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan will face the new Captain America, who made the decision to administer the Super Soldier serum to become the superhero that the world expects of him … except that John Walker is not Steve Rogers.

The last two episodes will continue to delve into the symbolism of the shield, the connotations it also has as a weapon, and the controversial past of the entire project. And although the Sin Bandera, Zemo and Power Broker will continue to be there, if this trailer tells us anything, it is that John Walker’s descent to the dark side has only just begun.

Upcoming dates marvelitas

The penultimate episode of ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ ​​will premiere on Friday, April 16 on Disney +, and the end of the season (or series, Marvel has not specified it yet) will arrive on Friday 23. The next appointment with the UCM will be on June 11 with the premiere of ‘Loki’ on Disney +, and on July 9 we will finally go to the cinema (or we will stay home to see it on Disney + with extra payment for Premium Access) to enjoy from ‘Black Widow’, the first Phase 4 film.