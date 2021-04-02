‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’: The joke that Wyatt Russell played on Anthony Mackie on the set

Wyatt Russell, a new addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is not finding much good vibes among those fans a little bit excited that his character has become the new Captain America, quite the opposite of what happened on the set of ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’. At least that is the feeling that Russell transmits when he remembers an anecdote of his incorporation into the superheroic family, a laugh moment to share with Anthony Mackie.

Russell, in statements to EW, has explained that during the production of the aforementioned series in real action marvelita, He did not hesitate to tease his co-star posing as a more than enthusiastic fan … With fake accent in between and everything! We imagine the face of the interpreter who brings Falcon to life when the new one stayed with him in that way … I wish I had seen him! “I was immersed in training for a couple of months without filming, so I was walking around the set without characterizing. So when I went to shave and cut my hair to look like the character, I walked up to Anthony just to say hi. The thing is, as I was walking towards him, I realized that he was not recognizing me, so I pretended that he was a crazy fan who had snuck into the shoot and that he loved Falcon. I used a German accent, and I was like, ‘Falcon! I love you! You’re great!’ He was like, ‘What the heck?’ until I got close to him. He saw my eyes and said, ‘God, you’re completely different.’

The “hate” of the fans

Also Russell, in conversation with TheWrap, wanted to react to the reception of his character among the loyal fans of Marvel. And it is that the incorporation of John Walker has aroused a rejection that, according to the actor, was planned from the beginning. “That’s the goal. I think people had a funny reaction.” The most controversial point is undoubtedly the fact that Walker wears the shield wielded by the character played by Chris Evans, a weapon that carries with it the weight of responsibility, something that Russell feels his character wants to measure up to. “He wants to be able to do it without the super soldier serum, just be that good,” says Russell. “He has these ideas in his head of wanting to win people’s affection by being his own version of Captain America.“.

We will see how Walker is given that of conquering hearts in the skin of Cap, in the next of ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’, a series that premieres a new episode every Friday on Disney +.