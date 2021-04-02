Falcon and the Winter Soldier surpasses Attack on Titan as the world’s most popular series

Without a doubt, this has been the year of Disney and Marvel Studios thanks to the impact they have achieved with their first two original series; his first release was WandaVision – 95%, a series where the life of Wanda and Vision was explored after what happened in Avengers: Endgame – 95% but now with a tone quite different from what the audience was already used to with these productions about superheroes.

The series starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany had a somewhat uneventful path when it began because several found themselves confused with the first three episodes finding themselves in seventh place on the list of the most popular series of the moment, as the story progressed and important things were revealed for the characters the show managed to position itself in third place after The Mandalorian – 91% and Cobra Kai – 81%.

When the Malcolm-inspired episode in the middle – 100% was released, following Pietro’s unexpected arrival the series reached the top spot as the most watched show. Now the one that has taken its place with new episodes every week is Falcon and the Winter Soldier – 97%, starring Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie, but unlike the previous series, this one managed to capture the attention from the beginning being faithful to the type of stories that were told in the three Captain America films.

With just three episodes to air, the series created by Malcolm Spellman has explored the lives of its two protagonists outside of superhero costumes, in addition to bringing a strange group of people known as Flag Smashers with abilities similar to those of Steve Rogers. and Bucky, without neglecting the unpleasant surprise of the new Captain America, as well as the return of Zemo. Soon Falcon and the Winter Soldier It has already been placed as the most watched series in the world.

According to the platform specialized in the analysis of audience of television programs called Parrot Analytics (via Forbes), the story about Sam and Bucky has surpassed 92.6 in popularity to other series, while WandaVision he had surpassed them 67.6 times. Before the last analysis performed, the animated series Attack on Titan had managed to top the charts with its fourth season as well as still having one of the highest-rated episodes in history.

The last streamed season of the anime launched last December achieving a perfect rating (10.0) for the episode. Assault on IMDb, matching up with the episode Ozymandias by Breaking Bad – 100%. So far it has been announced that Attack on Titan will have a new season in 2022. The MandalorianFor its part, it still has the best rating on other platforms.

Falcon and the Winter Soldier He still has things to show, such as the development of his new characters and the path that the already known ones will take; Erin kellyman, who plays Karli Morgenthau, one of the Flag Smashers, has told Games Radar that his character still has a lot to tell and at some point the audience will begin to understand his motives and how he got to where he is.