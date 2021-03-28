Falcon and the Winter Soldier suggests that Bucky is bisexual – Tomatazos

Maybe we are still remembering the love story that was told on WandaVision – 95%, but the new Marvel show on Disney Plus, Falcon and the Winter Soldier – 97% makes us think that we could know a little more about another. The new production of this ambitious cinematic universe comes with a spark of hope that Marvel will continue its trend of letting its characters lead romantic lives, but this time with a twist, which is another in a long list of hints that Bucky Barnes, also known as the Winter Soldier, he is bisexual.

In the first episode of Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which premiered on the platform on March 19, Bucky has a date with a woman. He hasn’t been dating much since the Blip (or since WWII if we’re honest), but he says he’s tried his luck using dating apps. Dating is rare for him, and not only because Bucky grew up in a world where there was no technology like the current one, much less to get dates, but because there is a detail that has to do with the images with tigers that he saw on his phone .

During one of the scenes in that episode, he dates a waitress named Leah, who asks him how his dates have been in the post-Avengers: Endgame world 95% and he replies that he hasn’t been out much, but that he has found “a lot of strange photos.” Then he continues asking “photos with tigers? Half the time I don’t even know what I’m looking at, it’s too much. ” Maybe you’re wondering what the tiger photos have to do with the fact that Bucky Barnes could be bisexual. Screen Rant mentions that photos of people with tigers were too common on apps like Tinder until such photos were banned in 2017.

Interestingly, in real life, those who used had as a profile photo one in which they are posing with a tiger are men and not women. The frequency with which men appeared this way on a dating app is much higher and rarely seen on women’s profiles. This is what has led fans of the franchise to believe that it is an indication that the character played by Sebastian Stan is actually bisexual.

In terms of queer representation, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is indebted to its legion of fans. Many surely remember how the franchise was filled with “pride” when it first introduced an openly gay character, who was actually one of the Russo brothers playing any character in group therapy in the wake of Blip. But on occasions that have to do with superheroes, the study has preferred to hide that, for example, Valkyrie is a queer character.

Much has been announced that Eternals will be the MCU’s first movie featuring a kiss between two male characters, but the movie has yet to hit theaters. Marvel has no shortage of queer characters in the comics, and maybe we could have them on the big screen soon now that Wiccan has already debuted in WandaVision. However, Bucky Barnes is a character that has been much speculated in his film version because of the way his relationship with Steve Rogers has been portrayed.

Fans of the character believe that what has been shown in the past, and probably also now, is one of the many forms of queer coding especially because of the years he and Steve grew up together and how after reuniting they managed to overcome their differences. and they became inseparable again. Marvel has never been explicit with the sexuality of this character and it must be borne in mind that at the time when homosexuality and bisexuality grew up it was not accepted, but they may decide to explore a little more now that he is in today’s world. .

