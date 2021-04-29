Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Series creator says Bucky is no longer “The Winter Soldier”

This year began for Marvel fans with the surprise of WandaVision – 95%, first series of the franchise on Disney Plus. When he finished, many onlookers were saddened, but soon Falcon and the Winter Soldier arrived – 97%, show that served to develop two characters that had been secondary in the past, Sam Wilson / Falcon and Bucky Barnes / The Winter Soldier.

Both characters were introduced in Captain America: The Winter Soldier – 89%, and reappeared in Captain America: Civil War – 90%, Avengers: Infinity War – 79% and Avengers: Endgame – 95%. Now, without Steve Rogers as their leader, they had to fight to overcome their differences to become friends and allies. However, at the end of the series, Falcon stopped being Falcon and became the new Captain America, and … the Winter Soldier? That pseudonym will also disappear, this was announced by the creator of the show.

His comment, made in an exclusive interview with ComicBook, was a response to the sign that appeared at the end of Falcon and the Winter Soldier, a new title that just changed the name to Falcon: Captain America and the Winter Soldier. Malcolm Spellman said he hopes fans will forget what they read:

I think Bucky comes into this really believing that he is some kind of Winter Soldier, no matter what anyone else says. In the end, he has the moment with the old man, but more importantly, no one has caught this … In the scene with the Flag-Smashers in Episode 6, when one of those people gets out of that truck and thanks Bucky, that’s the first time he’s a hero. So, at the end of this series, Bucky is emerging as if he had got rid of the Winter Soldier’s burden. He’s found a new family, ironically it’s a black family in Louisiana.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier addressed issues such as racism and social injustice, continuing the legacy of Black Panther – 90%, the first film in the film universe that chose to touch sensitive issues for African Americans and Americans in general. It is logical to expect that the following films with the new Captain America continue in this vein.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe became in less than 10 years the highest grossing franchise in history, and currently with more than 20 feature films, two series on Disney Plus and a large number of projects in development, it is logical to think that it will not lose its primacy. On the other hand, we have the DC Comics film universe, which began with the intention of being as ambitious and interconnected as Marvel’s but ended up becoming a disjointed and contradictory project, the clearest example being the recent conflict between fans of La Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82% who want to see the Zack Snyder saga restored and those who prefer the new Warner Bros. proposals such as The Suicide Squad and Aquaman 2.

What no one can doubt is that we are in a wonderful time to be a fan of superheroes, because while Marvel and DC continue to compete to be the favorites of the majority, other studios such as Netflix and Amazon Prime are producing superhero movies and series. that on many occasions are transgressive and break with the clichés of the subgenre.