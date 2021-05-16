Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Screenwriter Discusses Red Skull References

Marvel Studios continues to develop series for Disney Plus and fans are in awe. The most recent was Falcon and the Winter Soldier – 97%, an adventure that puts Captain America’s closest friends at the center of the action. Although the series ended recently, there are still numerous doubts about its content. Malcolm Spellman, one of the screenwriters, speaks during an interview with Everyone Loves A Good Story about Red Skull and its influence on the story. There are many fans who mention this villain over and over again as a prelude to the Flag Smashers.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier narrated the events that take place after the defeat of Thanos, the sacrifice of Iron Man and the disappearance of Captain America in Avengers: Endgame – 95%. It featured the return of actors Anthony Mackie as Falcon and Sebastian Stan as Winter Soldier, as well as Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter, and Daniel Brühl as Baron Zemo. Fans were delighted with the new adventures of the characters and are now eager for the future, however, there are those who have doubts about certain traits observed in the series.

An example of the above is the Flag Smashers, the terrorist group that caused so much trouble for the protagonists. There are those who think that these characters were derived from a popular phrase of the Red Skull in Captain America: The First Avenger – 79%: “You could have the power of the gods! However, you wear a flag on your chest and you think you are waging a battle of nations! I have seen the future Captain! There are no flags. ” Spellman has a message for all those who continually talk about the Red Skull reference on Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Of course, every writer in the room watches all of Cap’s movies multiple times, and definitely the Red Skull scene, because we knew Zemo would be referring to him as to superhero identity and what supremacy ends up becoming. . The use of power always leaves you in that place. In connective tissue … we don’t catch that line going to the Flag Smashers, at least not consciously. Everyone saw that movie five times before the series, so who knows what subconscious connectivity went off the hook. Nobody caught that line when we were developing the Flag Smashers.

It seems that the scriptwriters of Falcon and the Winter Soldier They never intended to place Red Skull as a trigger figure in the events of the series, it was somewhat more unconscious. Meanwhile, fans will have to wait for more adventures with the protagonists of the series, who will surely return for Captain america 4, a movie that was confirmed just after the season; the Marvel Cinematic Universe already has a new Cap, now from the hand of Sam Wilson. The future is bright for the superheroes of the series, especially now that movie premieres have returned to make audiences happy.

In addition to WandaVision – 95% and Falcon and the Winter SoldierMarvel Studios will also present Loki, a series starring Tom Hiddleston that will hit the Disney Plus platform in mid-June. The first official trailer was already shared weeks ago and shows us that the god of deception will take his role very seriously, and that he will seek to get by out there away from the Avengers. Although some think that the best stage of the MCU is over, it is clear that the company still has many secrets up its sleeve, adventures that will have the multiverse as the central axis.

