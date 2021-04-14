Falcon and the Winter Soldier: protagonist hints at the appearance of Chris Evans – Tomatazos

Marvel has spent many years establishing the ways to introduce us to the superheroes that the public loves so much. After a tough year in which none of the brand’s movies were released in theaters due to the pandemic, things got better thanks to Disney + and the premiere of WandaVision. After several weeks of ups and downs, the series starring Elizabeth Olsen proved to be indispensable for the new Marvel Phase, beyond the gossip that the public spread. Although the mysteries of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier are not so enigmatic, expectations for this second series remain very high.

The series starring Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie completely took us away from the magic presented in WandaVision to remind us that moral and earthly issues are still an important issue for the superhero genre. Although we follow the plot about the super soldiers, in the background we are presented with the approach about what it is to be a hero and how to use powers and qualities without feeling morally superior. The character of John walker, played by Wyatt Russell, is a clear example of how easy it is to stain and abuse power.

Little by little we have seen how the new Captain America destroys the positive symbol left by the character of Steve Rogers and both the characters of the series and the fans at home miss Chris Evans in the role. Although Evans said long ago that he finished his stage with Marvel anything can happen and Russell himself seems to hint that we could see him in a cameo after all. The Direct revealed that in a recent interview for BBC Radio 1, the also actor of Operation Overlord – 90% answered in a very enigmatic way when asked if they knew Evans in person:

Have I met Chris Evans? I think so. I don’t think I shook his hand, but I think I walked alongside him somewhere and made eye contact. That counts as being a stalker, that doesn’t count as knowing someone. But, I think it could. They will have to wait until the end of the series and then everyone will say, “Oh wow.”

As before, the desires for cameos and the possibility of new characters have led to various theories being unveiled for Falcon and the Winter Soldier. One of the most popular among fans is for Evans to make an appearance, in part to make up for the hatred surrounding Walker’s figure, and in part to restore the Captain America symbol itself. Of course, we all saw an elderly Rogers giving up his shield in Avengers: Endgame – 95%, but many believe there are enough clues about time travel and alternate realities to see him young and strong as he is best known.

It is not the first time that an Evans cameo has been raised, and it is that they have not officially explained what happened to him. Sure, because of his age, the old Captain is presumably dead, but the writers maintain a certain ambiguity when they talk about Rogers, which encourages rumors.

On the other hand, an appearance by Evans is not the only thing that the public expects. Many want to know where what is done by Wanda is and if they are going to present in some way what we will see in the series of Loki. Similarly, the showrunner recently, Malcolm Spellman, said that in the fifth episode we would see a new character so interesting and down-to-earth, but at the same time so novel that he wanted to pair him with Thor, and we are close to confirming who he is.

Before getting excited about a possible cameo, fans shouldn’t forget what happened the last time they raised expectations on their own that were impossible to meet. Although it is generally recognized as a good series and a great contribution to the MCU, WandaVision it disappointed many who expected unnecessary complexity for the plot they wanted to tell us in the beginning. Something similar can happen with Falcon and the Winter Soldier which so far focuses on power games, abuse of force, and the social consequences of what is done by Thanos (and arranged by the Avengers). We only have to wait to know if what Russell said implies something more than a game or not.

