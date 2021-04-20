Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Producer says Julia Louis-Dreyfus plays “a darker Nick Fury”

The Falcon Showrunner and the Winter Soldier – 97%, Malcolm Spellman, made everyone look forward to the fifth chapter cameo when he said the following:

There are characters in our series that I would love to see as a team, it is a character with his feet on the ground, with one of the greats who change the world like Thor or someone like that. His personality is very strong, he is the character of the fifth episode. I would love to see that character with Thor.

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

Those kinds of words are enough to stir up the fans. All kinds of theories and rumors have been running about who this mysterious cameo could be. There have been many who think that it is Steve Rogers, Yelena Belova, or even She-Hulk. Then a rumor emerged saying that the surprise character was going to be someone we haven’t seen in the MCU nor is he going to appear in other shows or movies in the future. What they say is that it is from the comics and that it will be played by an actor of a certain renown. Many feared that the WandaVision situation would repeat itself – 95%; that is, it was all a Marvel plan to play up the expectations of the fans.

Fortunately that was not the case. The rumor was false, but it had some truth. It was a character from the comics that had not appeared in the MCU and was played by a renowned actress: Julia Louis-Dreyfus. It is about the Contessa Valentina Allegra de la Fontaine who is a character linked to Nick Fury. She has been a part of SHIELD and has also held the title of Madame Hydra. Interestingly, his first appearance in the MCU was going to be in Black Widow, but the constant delays of the film prevented it.

You may also like: Star of Falcon and the Winter Soldier wants a series centered on the Dora Milaje

Nate moore, executive producer of the series, spoke to Marvel.com about this new character. He revealed that for the creatives of the series it is a funnier, but darker version of Nick Fury:

Every time we talked about Valentina, even in the writers room, she was a more scathing, funny, but dark version of Nick Fury. Someone who knows his secrets, but who is not afraid to operate in a gray moral area, but who is perhaps not so inherently altruistic. Having a character like Valentina on the show, and indeed in the MCU, is very interesting because I think she’s going to make an impact sooner than later.

The producer did not just talk about the character, he also talked about the great actress who gives life to it:

She has a great range. She has just been great. There is something very funny about her that when she shows the darker tendencies of her character it is a little more surprising and entertaining because you don’t expect that to come from her.

The executive co-producer Zoie Nagelhout He also talked about how great it is to have an actress of that magnitude in the MCU:

It has been a gift to have her with us. She is just amazing. In the initial conversations between her and Kevin [Feige], she was simply excited by the idea of ​​joining this world and what it might mean to play a new, quirky, weird, and mysterious character. She loved that there was a comic side to the role, because of course it is one of her strengths. She was the perfect character to bring into John Walker’s world to complicate what he’s going through and give him an ominous and rare light at the end of the tunnel.

It is a matter of waiting to know if he will appear again in the last chapter of the series and to know what his role will be in Black Widow. Will it be a simple cameo or something more significant? In any case, the words of the producers suggest that it will have a relevant role in the future of the MCU.

Do not stay without reading: Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Wyatt Russell joined the MCU because he knew fans would hate John Walker