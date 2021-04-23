‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’: Keys, theories and what that post-credits scene means for the future of Marvel

Beware SPOILERS!

* We talk about key points of the 1×06 of ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’If you haven’t seen it, don’t keep reading!

‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ ​​Raises More Questions than Answers, something very typical of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. ‘Scarlet Witch and Vision’ made us forget a bit to what extent the plots of each of the mervelitas proposals are interconnected, because it turned out that that first series in real action that opened a new superheroic window in Disney +, he boasted of an “independence” within his own universe much more marked than usual taking into account that puzzle of the phases. With ‘Falcon’ we suddenly return to the fold, one more uncertain than ever as a result of the pandemic.

And there is one of the key characters of this episode 6 who remembers the difficulty and surrounds with intrigue all the changes of plans that the House of Ideas has had to go through when the coronavirus marked a before and after in our world. We commented on it in that review of the penultimate episode: Julia Louis-Dreyfus makes her triumphal entry into ‘Falcon’, but it is not entirely clear that the idea was there at first.

‘Black Widow’, ‘Falcon’ and ‘Scarlet Witch and Vision’: that was an original approach to the first steps of Phase 4, a launch order that we assume would not be random seeing what Marvel’s narrative technique isTherefore, in the first place, it is said that Countess Valentina Allegra de Fontaine actually made her debut in the film starring Scarlett Johansson; and second … Clearly the health crisis has affected more than we thought the plot alternation of this new Phase.

The mystery will begin to be resolved on July 9 in theaters with the premiere of ‘Black Widow’, but what is clear for now is that Dreyfus’ character seems to have come to stay and that Emily VanCamp’s character, Sharon Carter, is most likely in league with her. All this we suspect from that phone call in which Carter, after finally revealing himself as a Power Agent, confesses to the viewer through his interlocutor that he is now a double agent.

We can only imagine who is on the other end of the phone, but as we explained when introducing Val’s character, it would be a perfect fit for these two evil female characters to ally. In fact, if the MCU set about making Val its Madame Hydra, the next step could be the creation of that team made up exclusively of women who in the comics had Carter as their leader.

Thus, the essence of this conclusion of ‘Falcon’ is again that female empowerment, a commitment to give a field to these characters that stands out even more in contrast to Walker’s puppet. In the end the character of Wyatt Russell ends up becoming US Agent, a patriotic super soldier whose revelation was suspected from the beginning because every fan of the factory was clear that this comic proposal had a prevailing objective beyond any plot: to introduce Anthony Mackie’s character Sam as the new Captain America.

Thus the mention of that name has not been a surprise but rather a basis for further doubts. And it is that John is also full of shadows and divided between good and evil but, being so manipulable, he has fallen into Val’s networks without asking questions … Will this new agent be the muscle that distracts from Val and Sharon’s true goal?

Zemo is still among us

Of course the interest of Russell’s character is not even close to that of the girls, but he can become a tool that underpins the world of spies in which we could be entering. A world in which Zemo would move with total ease.

Note that we do not say goodbye to the character of Daniel Brühl. This is another of the big questions that the final chapter of ‘Falcon’ leaves us. What is the Baron up to now? It is suggested to us that something related to the Sin Bandera, before whom he attempts with the commendable help of his butler, but we know very little more. We see him again behind bars, far from the clutches of the Wakandians, and seeing that he is clearly going about his business and is using his unlimited resources to make another move … Most likely, he is immersed in the development of a new plan that would make it more than difficult for our heroes.

Brühl himself already said it in statements to eCartelera: Zemo is a “very ambiguous man who always has a plan” so “do not trust too much”, and he is also very manipulative, charismatic … “Zemo is not the bad cliche, the bad bad guy, but he has very understandable, very human reasons”, some reasons that could be decisive in the face of this Phase 4 increasingly … confused? Over there we have the multiverses, the Secret Invasion, the mystical tandem of Doctor Strange and Scarlet Witch and now … spies? Tremendous journey that awaits us.

* At the moment Next up for Marvel is ‘Loki’, which premieres June 11 on Disney +, and ‘Black Widow’ which hits theaters on July 9.