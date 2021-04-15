Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Featurette Dora Milaje

Tomorrow a new chapter of Falcon and the Winter Soldier will be released and Marvel Studios has presented a new featurette with the Dora Milaje as protagonists

Marvel studios has dedicated a minute-long video to the King of Wakanda’s personal guard. In it we can see the protagonists of the series, Anthonie Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Daniel Brühl, as well as its director Kari Skogland and the actress Florence Kasumba, responsible for giving life to Ayo, the Dora Milaje who wants to take Wakanda to the Baron Zemo.

Ayo’s comeback

The fourth episode of Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Ayo (Florence Kasumba), a character we met in Captain America: Civil War, came into action as the second in command of the Dora Milaje of Wakanda, the elite female special forces under the command of Okoye (Danai Gurira). Still they could not prevent Zemo from attacking the United Nations and assassinating King T’Chaka (John Kani). After this movie we also got to see her in action in the solo Black Panther movie.

We were able to see the character reappear at the end of the third episode of Falcon and the Winter Soldier, following Baron Zemo’s prison break, with the help of Bucky Barnes and Sam Wilson. But it wasn’t until the next episode that we got to see Ayo in action. At the beginning of the chapter, dora Milaje reproaches Bucky for having freed the murderer of his King from prison, and after a brief negotiation she gives him a few hours to finish what they are doing with Zemo, and then she will claim him to take him to Wakanda.

Something that happens in the middle of the episode and whose scene ends with an impressive confrontation of Ayo and Nomble (Janeshia Adams-Ginyard) against John Walker (Wyatt Russell) and Lemar Hoskins (Clé Bennett), in addition to Bucky and Sam Wilson themselves for custody of Zemo. And although the confrontation takes place in Latvia, Ayo is very clear about the reason for her presence in Europe with the new Captain America: “The Dora Milaje have jurisdiction wherever the Dora Milaje are.” The confrontation finally turns in favor of the Dora Milaje making John Walker see how vulnerable he is, but Zemo was able to take advantage of the confusion of the fight to escape.

Tomorrow a new installment of Falcon and the Winter Soldier will be released on Disney +, you can subscribe here.