Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Fans React to Series End

After 6 weeks we have reached the end of Falcon and the Winter Soldier – 97%, series that allowed us to know in depth the lives and minds of the two protagonists, who had played supporting roles in the past. Like most farewells, fans are moved and sad to say goodbye to the show.

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

Falcon and the Winter Soldier He reaffirmed that the Marvel series on Disney Plus can have quality and be at the height of the films that have been so successful around the world. In just 6 episodes we were told a story with a dose of action but also with a degree of emotion, and we got to know a little about the personal lives of Bucky and Sam Wilson.

Following the example of Black Panther – 90%, the series sheds some light on America’s black history, questions Captain America being a symbol that represents all Americans, and makes audiences reflect on what it means to be a hero. Even though the show’s rhythm is uneven, it generally managed to connect with viewers and engage fans.

The end is also the introduction for the new Captain America, who will surely be the leader of the new Avengers, a team of superheroes that sooner or later will arrive on the big screen to fill the void left by Iron Man, Thor, Black Widow, Hawkeye and Hulk. After 4 successful feature films focused on The Avengers, it will be difficult for the new team to make the previous ones forgotten, but the important thing is that they honor their legacy.

Also read: James Cameron wants Marvel to make billions of dollars again at the box office

On Falcon and the Winter Soldier, there was a hint of who will be one of the members of the new team, we refer to Elijah Bradley, who appeared briefly and in the comics becomes Patriot, a member of the Young Avengers (Young Avengers).

Here are some of the reactions generated by the last chapter of Falcon and the Winter Soldier (with some SPOILERS):

#FalconAndWinterSoldierFinale Basically Marvel made me lose my emotional stability with Wandavision but with Falcon and the Winter Soldier they made me go “I’m fine” while I was drowning in tears. Thank you Marvel for such a powerful and emotional series. pic.twitter.com/t8YvEXc5IZ – ☀️ (@alexaeka_black) April 23, 2021

There is no reason to fight between which series had the best development or ending. WandaVision and Falcon and the Winter Soldier showed us a little more of these characters as well as introduced others that we never imagined seeing personified # FalconAndWinterSoldierFinale pic.twitter.com/KgpVhUHeXf – 🐃 (@minotau_ruz) April 23, 2021

Not even with the end of wandavision I cried as much as I did with this one. #FalconAndWinterSoldierFinale pic.twitter.com/IxdN3prpX0 – Michelle⁷ (@bluefolklore) April 23, 2021

I really liked the series. It is true that the turn was predictable and that it does not have the Wandavision WTF component, but they have managed to weave the story well with the characters and their new roles. And Brühl’s performance is quite remarkable. Next stop: June. Loki. pic.twitter.com/8ecmFqcoJK – Meneillos (@MeneillosLIVE) April 23, 2021

Very good ending for #FalconAndWinterSoldier and without a doubt a very good closing. I would dare to say that it surpassed that of Wandavision (Although the other one almost makes me cry) pic.twitter.com/NLkfPLjS5Z – 🐺Mr. VICNI🐺 (@ElSrVI) April 23, 2021

It hurts a thousand times more now that this series ended than when WandaVision ended pic.twitter.com/VG5qHcMj0b – Spider-Gigi🥀 (@ggxcherry_) April 23, 2021

Anthony Mackie, like Sam Wilson, was the boy who made every African American children’s dream come true: a Captain America with whom they could feel represented. #TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier pic.twitter.com/rkMyHRWALI – Multiverse of comics (@MultiversoEnTwi) April 23, 2021

Thank you Marvel for giving us costumes like Captain America and US Agent #FalconAndWinterSoldier #FalconAndWinterSoldierFinale #TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier pic.twitter.com/rnMujs4Ojs – 🐃 (@minotau_ruz) April 23, 2021

They want the real pack: Here are 4 wallpapers of our new captain america, sam wilson ahhhhhh P. D: don’t forget the credits #FalconAndWinterSoldierFinale pic.twitter.com/HMc89VbkPP – sebas🍟 (@sebbazz) April 23, 2021

all the weight that comes with being captain america weighs triple for sam for being black in a racist society and for not having the serum but he STILL with everything he has to face assumes the position because he knows he will strive to do things right , let’s talk about that pic.twitter.com/47ZJK7FAAZ – cam⭒TFATWS SPOILERS‼ ️ lvs cote (@wiccanturner) April 23, 2021

The Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to expand with its Disney Plus series. With WandaVision – 95% were given a story full of references to sitcoms and Scarlet Witch was revealed to us for the first time in all its power. Soon we will have the premiere of Loki, a series that will show us what happens to the God of Lies of the alternate timeline where he manages to escape the judgment of Asgard in 2012, after the events of The Avengers – 92%.

Unlike previous Marvel series like Daredevil – 76%, Inhumans – 10%, Runaways -% and The Punisher – 60%, the most recent productions of Disney Plus are canon and are directly connected to the films of the franchise. We will see Scarlet Witch in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and there are rumors about a possible appearance of Loki in Thor: Love and Thunder.

In 2020 the Covid-19 pandemic delayed the release of new franchise tapes, but 2021 started off on the right foot by giving fans WandaVision Y Falcon and the Winter Soldier. After Loki We will have four movies in theaters: Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Eternals and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Superheroes, despite Martin Scorsese’s laments, have taken over the box office; their popularity these days is immense and not only Disney Plus exploits these characters; on Amazon Prime Video they already have two great successes of the subgenre, The Boys – 95% and Invincible – 100%, while HBO Max has Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82% and a spin-off of The Batman in development; Netflix is ​​not far behind, because in addition to producing five series in partnership with Marvel, it has now adapted comics that are neither Marvel nor DC, such as The Umbrella Academy – 67% and soon Jupiter’s Legacy.

Don’t leave without reading: Shang-Chi trailer was not well received in China