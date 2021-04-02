Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Fans prefer Zemo to John Walker and are loving him

After what happened in Captain America: Civil War – 90%, where the heroes faced each other after Rogers defended his old friend Bucky despite his crimes committed as the Winter Soldier, who seemed most excited about the confrontation was Zemo, who wanted the Avengers to be destroy by their own convictions. Also, the character played by Daniel Brühl had a significant rapprochement with Barnes by trying to re-manipulate him like Hydra did for so many years.

The end of the character within the film was his imprisonment, however, after a five-year absence from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Zemo returned in the most recent episode of Falcon and the Winter Soldier – 97%, and although it seemed that in the film of the Russo brothers he did not stand out at all, now, strangely enough, he won the hearts of the fans of the series. Even his arrival had a better reception than that of the new Captain America: John Walker.

The meeting with the protagonists arises unexpectedly, but everything seems to indicate that the young man is willing to do whatever it takes to live life freely, or at least that is what he intends. But what most caught the attention of the public was his relationship with the outside world, since he put aside the remorse he had for the heroes and he is even seen dancing with a very particular style.

It is worth mentioning that Brühl is particularly charismatic, although since his arrival in Hollywood they have featured somewhat grumpy roles, soldiers or villains, as he was in Inglorious Bastards – 88%, where he played a Nazi soldier proud of his exploits and the films that were made about him who would not accept the rejection of the young owner of the cinema. However, one of his most popular films in his native Germany was Good Bye, Lenin!, a film in which he moves sky, sea and earth so that his mother does not suffer a strong impact after the fall of the Berlin wall.

Now Daniel, returning as Zemo, has become a trend thanks to the series, for which he has been full of compliments and the usual memes that arise with each episode. Below, you can see the reactions of some fans to the return of the character.

Zemo is invited to the cookout pic.twitter.com/bR0cOLpgSb – T’Challa Stan #TeamKong (@ KhameekJ03) April 2, 2021

At least Zemo is cultured. John Walker is just a dick. – BD (@BrandonDavisBD) April 2, 2021

another one bites the dust – queen pic.twitter.com/531AqBObin – zemo dancing to (@zemodancingto) April 2, 2021

TFATWS SPOILERS #TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier I THINK WE ALL GONNA GET USED TO THIS TRIO WHILE ZEMO BABYSITTING THE BUCKY AND THE FALCON pic.twitter.com/PHVQvsskEW -. (@povmcu) April 2, 2021

spoilers bucky not being able to trust his own mind vs him visiting zemo confident that the code words will not work on him anymore is CHARACTER DEVELOPMENT. pic.twitter.com/d2pmwTd8aO – ✪↯ (@ 616soldat) April 2, 2021

Sam & Bucky pic.twitter.com/VhdkqKicAY – Monster Punch ✪ | tfatws era | #mondaythemovie (@hottieseb) April 2, 2021

Zemo came thru The Falcon and The Winter Soldier like pic.twitter.com/hYQdaxttFQ – Ahmed🇸🇴 / Invincible the best show out (@big_business_) April 2, 2021

This episode belongs to Baron Zemo pic.twitter.com/llvTNEAV7I – Aniq ⎊ (@aniqrahman) April 2, 2021

Zemo: yeah I’m gonna do whatever pic.twitter.com/UNI7pt4NMO – 💥Bruce FAWTS was spoilers (@Scopevandyne) April 2, 2021

watching zemo in civil war vs. watching zemo this episode # TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier pic.twitter.com/TMfjGO9Y53 – alyssa (@BESSONSREYES) April 2, 2021

