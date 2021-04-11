Falcon and The Winter Soldier fans mock the Snyder Cut and DC fans – Tomatazos

For decades Marvel and DC comics have had a significant number of followers, each franchise has its most prominent or profitable character and their fans will always fight in some way to prove that one franchise is better than another; and this has been increasing now that each company has its own universe extended in the cinema. Although many could easily enjoy both worlds, the topic of discussion will always be on the table.

One of the biggest moments that loyal DC Films fans have faced is the release of Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82%, a film that took almost four years to reach the screens due to major conflicts between the director and the Warner Bros. company, not forgetting what the version of Justice League meant – 41% directed by Joss Whedon opposite to the public and the critic itself.

After the audience began the online campaign to launch the Snyder Cut, Warner decided to heed the request that seemed not to intend to relax. After everyone witnessed the power of fans on the networks, all kinds of campaigns have resurfaced or grown with the hope of achieving something similar, such is the case of the Ayer Cut and the #RestoreTheSnyderverse. Now that Marvel fans have Falcon and the Winter Soldier – 97% also started their requests.

Although the magnitude is not comparable at all, those who have been following the series week after week began a campaign in networks that was born after Zemo’s particular dance became popular in the third episode and it was Daniel Brühl himself who assured that he had performed a complete choreography while what was seen on screen was little more than a second.

A couple of days of campaign were enough for Marvel Entertainment to release an hour-long video of Zemo dancing. Although it is evident that it is not the same to throw the original cut of a scene to the original cut of a complete film that also had to go through new treatments, without neglecting that they are decisions made by companies, the networks began to filled with comparisons and mockery towards Snyder’s long journey in order to release his film

It took WB 4 years to make the Snyder cut and it took Marvel a week to release the Zemo Cut.

It took WB. 4 years to release Snyder Cut & Marvel took 1 week to release Zemo Cut. pic.twitter.com/gweEaYDgzu – thePJ (@pjexplained) April 9, 2021

The fact that we got the Zemo Cut faster than the Snyder Cut

Releasing the Snyder Cut took years, releasing the Zemo Cut took days.

It took us only six days to get the Zemo Cut, take that Snyder fans.

Fans: Release the Snyder Cut / DC, 4 years later: Anyway, here you go / Fans: Release the Zemo Cut / Marvel, 4 days later: Here you go. Which of these studies is more successful?

This is [la razón] why Marvel is better, it took them 4 years to release the Snyder Cut but Marvel gave us the Zemo Cut in just one week.

It took a week for the Zemo Cut to be released and 4 years for the Snyder Cut lmaooo