Falcon and the Winter Soldier: fans demand the release of the Zemo Cut

The Latest Chapter of Falcon and the Winter Soldier – 97% appeared on the Disney Plus platform on April 2, presenting the formal return of Daniel Brühl as Baron Zemo, a character who was introduced to the MCU in Captain America: Civil War – 90%. In the new series, he joins forces with Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes to detect the escaped super soldiers, however, his development in a single episode has enchanted social networks, especially the party scene. During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Daniel reveals that there is much more of that moment in Mandripoor, and fans are already demanding that Marvel Studios release the Zemo Cut.

During their visit to Madripoor, Sam, Bucky and Zemo meet Sharon Carter, who lives in exile due to crimes observed in the previous films. He makes a living selling works of art on the black market, and to do so he holds secret parties at his home. The trio ends up at one of Sharon’s reunions, but Zemo can’t help but dance to the music and we see him perform a few steps in front of the camera. That moment was well recorded in the minds of the fans and they even compare its impact with the dance of “Bully Maguire”, observed in Spider-Man 3 – 63%. For its part, Daniel talks about what happened during the filming of the party:

[Ese momento] It was improvised when I saw the crowd dancing, going crazy. I felt the beat and thought, Zemo has been sitting in an unreliable German prison cell for years. So you need to vent and show your moves. Let’s go for it! I really enjoyed the reaction of Anthony and Sebastian looking at me.

The 42-year-old actor reveals there are more scenes about Baron Zemo’s dance, but they couldn’t make it to the final cut of episode 3:

Still, I was 100 percent sure they would remove it [de la serie]. I was really surprised and glad they kept it. It was a long dance. There are more, but they only left this little moment. I didn’t know what was going on, but then I got all these messages from my friends laughing out loud. My friends who know me well know that I am a passionate and shameless dancer on the floor, but they would be different moves. It would be my Spanish side kicking and doing some matador movements, flamenco, getting down on my knees. Very embarrassing for my friends.

It is enough to enter Twitter to notice the new fever of the public for Baron Zemo. Meanwhile in Civil war He was a serial character, with the aim of destroying the Avengers, in Falcon and the Winter Soldier we noticed him much more relaxed. The screenwriters were in charge of writing him a comic vein and also finally made his aristocratic origins known; Overnight, Sam and Bucky found each other a good patron, although in reality he might have much darker and more dangerous intentions. We will have to wait for the premiere of the following chapters to know a little more about him.

Before the revelation of Daniel Brühl Regarding longer scenes with Zemo dancing, the hashtag #ReleaseTheZemoCut has become popular on Twitter. Although Marvel Studios has not offered more material on the chapter, perhaps they could take better advantage of the recordings in the future. Here are a series of tweets demanding the release of the now popular Zemo Cut.

