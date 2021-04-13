Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Fans Compare John Walker to Homelander – Tomatazos

The work of some comic book writers since the last century has been to deconstruct superheroes and show us the dark side of these types of characters if they existed in real life and were not the beings full of moral virtue that abound in fiction. In the Marvel Cinematic Universe the subject was rarely touched upon, but with Falcon and the Winter Soldier – 97% we have a villain who shows us the dangers of a human with super powers out of control.

John Walker, also known as US Agent, made an impression on fans from his first appearance, but what he saw in the most recent episode of Falcon and the Winter Soldier was more shocking and now some are comparing him to Homelander, the villain from the first two seasons of The Boys – 95%, the Amazon Prime Video series based on the comics by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson.

Homelander has powers similar to Superman, but his personality is that of a psychopath, and Antony Starr’s performance has been largely responsible for making the character credible to audiences. With John Walker fans have found who to hate now, and several posts have appeared on Twitter making the comparison between the villain of Falcon and the Winter Soldier and that of The Boys.

With the most recent Marvel Studios series on Disney Plus it has become clear that the company is evolving and learning from the mistakes it made in the early stages of the franchise. Falcon and the Winter Soldier has taken up several of the virtues of the Captain America trilogy, which has some of the films most recognized by critics and audiences.

#FalconAndTheWinterSoldier Homelander approves of John Walker.

#FalconAndTheWinterSoldier Homelander approves of John Walker pic.twitter.com/jrHAJsGJ8t – Luke M (@MrPickleJr) April 9, 2021

Me in the crowd watching John Walker have his Homelander moment #FalconAndTheWinterSoldier

me in the crowd watching john walker have his homelander moment #FalconAndTheWinterSoldier pic.twitter.com/C7vg3gnnjq – leia ♡ (@leiamayy) April 9, 2021

(Spoilers for #TheFalconAndWinterSoldier) It literally feels like The Boys right now and I love it. The team feels similar to The Boys. Super Soldier Serum = Compound V. John Walker = Homelander, the madman who should be the world’s superhero.

(Spoilers for #TheFalconAndWinterSoldier 🔴) It literally feels like the Boys right now and I love it. The team feel similar to the Boys team

Super soldier serum = Compund V

John Walker = Homelander, the crazy person who’s meant to be the superhero for the world pic.twitter.com/PfMrWpuWJe – DriiftyFilm 💯🎥 Film YouTuber (@driiftyfilm) April 9, 2021

Steve, we miss you! Homelander × John Walker

Steve, we miss you !!

Homelander × John Walker pic.twitter.com/A8iMZNMAI6 – Charchitchamp // Dadu stan ❤ (@charchitchamp) April 9, 2021

Spoilers for #TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier. Wow, I’m getting some serious Homelander vibes in John Walker.

Tfatws spoilers #TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier

–

–

–

–

Wow I’m getting serious homelander vibes from John Walker pic.twitter.com/NYIg52piFo – emma (@emmadjarin) April 9, 2021

Homelander and John Walker would be best friends.

Homelander and John Walker would be BFFs 🤩 pic.twitter.com/jDvPny0ig7 – A Twink (@joeyboney) April 9, 2021

https://twitter.com/Kenman_RiderW/status/1380577316536004609

Antony Starr as Homelander watching Wyatt Russell as John Walker in #TheFalconAndWinterSoldier.

Antony Starr as Homelander watching Wyatt Russell as John Walker on #TheFalconAndWinterSoldier 🤣 pic.twitter.com/WRmfHWANad – BLURAYANGEL (@blurayangel) April 10, 2021

John Walker giving strong Homelander vibes #douchecanoe #FalconAndWinterSoldier.

John Walker giving strong Homelander vibes #douchecanoe #FalconAndWinterSoldier pic.twitter.com/WyIzydFpcF – Karly with cheese (@karbitrary) April 10, 2021

John Walker’s collapse reminded me of Homelander’s collapse in THE BOYS. Both absolutely creepy #TheFalconAndWinterSoldier.