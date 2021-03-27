Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Fans celebrate that the new chapter confirms the [SPOILER]

We no longer have WandaVision – 95% every Friday and many fans miss the character played by Elizabeth Olsen, but it is the turn of Falcon and the Winter Soldier – 97%, a Disney Plus series that had the platform’s most successful premiere when it premiered last weekend. The reason why this show has fans excited today is the appearance of a character that confirms the new team of superheroes that we will see in the future of the franchise. Although there are no major spoilers ahead, we warn you that if you have not seen the chapter, some information will be revealed.

Falcon and the Winter Soldier shows us the story of Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky (Sebastian Stan) after the events of Avengers: Endgame – 95%, tape in which they were brought to life again thanks to the Infinity Stones, which were used by the villain Thanos to eliminate them five years before, during what happened in Avengers: Infinity War – 79%.

It is not a secret that in the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe we will see the Young Avengers (Young Avengers), there are already several clues about it, such as the appearance of Wiccan and Speed ​​in WandaVision and Kate Bishop’s co-starring in the series Hawkeye, but the upcoming team formation seems to have been confirmed by the most recent episode of Falcon and the Winter Soldier, where we found out about the existence of Isaiah Bradley, who in the comics takes the mantle of Captain America, and his grandson, Elijah Bradley, becomes Patriot, from the Young Avengers. In the series he is played by Carl Lumbly.

The excitement could not be contained by many comic book readers who quickly detected what was happening, and made #TheFalconAndWinterSoldier and #YoungAvengers a trend. Here are some of their reactions:

#FalconAndTheWinterSoldier WAIT HELLO?!?! if #IsaiahBradley exists in the MCU now, that means there is a possibility that Eli (his grandson) exists in the MCU as well, and therefore THERE IS A CHANCE THAT WE CAN GET THE YOUNG AVENGERS IN THE MCU.

// #FalconAndTheWinterSoldier spoilers

–

–

–

–

WAIT HELLO?!?! if #IsaiahBradley exists in the mcu now that means there’s a chance that eli (his grandson) also exists in the mcu and therefore THERES A CHANCE WE COULD GET YOUNG AVENGERS IN THE MCU – edie !! (@blqckmoon) March 26, 2021

I talked about this a little while ago and said that Kevin Feige will develop the Young Avengers, it seems my prediction is correct. #FalconAndTheWinterSoldier #YoungAvengers

i called this a little while ago and said that kevin feige is going to be developing the young avengers, looks like my prediction is right 😎 #FalconAndTheWinterSoldier #YoungAvengers pic.twitter.com/57NL1VTxT6 – Professional Geek ➐ 🚀🎮 (@ 1PGeek1) March 26, 2021

It’s fine. Eli Bradley from #TheFalconAndWinterSoldier, Wiccan and Speed ​​from #WandaVision, Kate Bishop from #Hawkeye, we have to get Young Avengers. Just add the Hulkling (Captain Marvel 2?) Or Iron Lad (Harley Keener?) And we’re good.

Okay. Eli Bradley from #TheFalconAndWinterSoldier, Wiccan and Speed ​​from #WandaVision, Kate Bishop from #Hawkeye, we have to get a Young Avengers. Just add in Hulkling (Captain Marvel 2?) Or Iron Lad (Harley Keener?) And we’re good. – Drexcim (@drexcim) March 26, 2021

I started to breathe SO HARD when I realized what was happening then Bucky was like ‘Isaiah’ AND I WAS LIKE ‘GOD GOD GOD GOD GOD GOD GOD GOD GOD THIS HAPPINESS EVERYONE KEEP CALM (JUST ME) (I’M THE ONLY ONE WATCHING ) ‘.

i started breathing SO HEAVILY when i realized what was happening then bucky was like “isaiah” AND I WAS LIEKG OD GOD GOD GOD GOD GOD GOD GOD GLD ITS HAPPEPDNING EVERYONE STAY CALM (ITS ONLY ME) (IM THE ONLY ONE WATCHING) – kari (@joshriku) March 26, 2021

Oh, is Young Avengers trending? OKAY! Let’s talk about Eli Bradley! I highly recommend reading Young Avengers Presents (2008) # 1. Also, if you just watched #FalconAndTheWinterSoldier ep 2, Young Avengers Special (2005) has a segment on Isaiah and Eli Bradley.

TFATWS Spoilers

.

.

.

.

.

Also, if you just saw #FalconAndTheWinterSoldier ep 2,

Young Avengers Special (2005) has a segment on the Isaiah & Eli Bradley – 💚 Joaquín Torres Nation 💚 🇲🇽 | 🦾 tiny alex 🔥 (@ 616toro) March 26, 2021

Say hello to our newest Young Avengers member, Elijah Bradley aka Patriot.

#TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier Spoilers

•

•

•

•

•

Say hi to our new Young Avengers member, Elijah Bradley aka Patriot 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/Jk2nOK93Ld – ｚｅｙ🧷 | tfatws spoilers (@edgyspidey) March 26, 2021

Okay, I have 3 things very clear:

1: The Young Avengers are definitely near

2: Even though Bucky is one of my favorite characters, Sam definitely deserves the shield.

3: Those kinds of prejudices ruin us as a society. # TheFalconAndWinterSoldier is off to a good start pic.twitter.com/2CmEgf3yqz – Ozjim (Commissions Open 😁) (@ OzJim11) March 26, 2021

Me when they went to see Isaiah

Everything for me is Young Avengers xDDD #TheFalconAndWinterSoldier pic.twitter.com/894a4cqcD6 – fangirl (@beru_hu) March 26, 2021

Eli Bradley hppp !!! Welcome Young Avengers 💪🏽 # TheFalconAndWinterSoldier pic.twitter.com/Eck351v7Fl – 𝘚𝘢𝘯𝘥𝘳𝘰 𝘗𝘢𝘰𝘭𝘰 𝘓𝘭𝘦𝘳𝘦𝘯𝘢 (@SndrLlerena) March 26, 2021

PATRIOT IS COMING !!!!!!!!! AND DO YOU KNOW WHAT THAT MEANS? YOUNG AVENGERS PAPAAAAAA !!!!!!!!

I NEED BIGGER CAPITAL LETTERS CHINGADA MOTHER !!!!!!!!!! #TheFalconAndWinterSoldier pic.twitter.com/iOlzGvUAHq – Zaborzlp⁷🏳️‍🌈✨ (@ zaborzlp2) March 26, 2021

Although it is not yet confirmed that the next Avengers movie will star the Young Avengers, in an interview with Entertainment Weekly Kevin Feige, Marvel’s Chief Creative Officer, was questioned about it and this is what he answered:

As a fan of comics, anything in them will always be our inspiration and our guide. In what form and how they appear, always defying expectations, it is part of the fun along with meeting them. But yes, it can certainly be noted that in Phase 4 there are introductions of all kinds of characters whose possibilities are endless. Now everyone at Marvel Studios feels like Nick Fury at the end of Iron Man 1, as new actors and performers arrive and we tell them they are part of a larger universe. Now they have to do the work necessary to build their own audience.

