Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Fan reactions to the surprises of the new episode – Tomatazos

Falcon and the Winter Soldier – 97% has not served to fill the gap in WandaVision – 95%, but has managed to have his own voice and with a very different story and style has managed to capture the attention of the fans. Every Friday, since its premiere, we have been waiting for the protagonists to manage to smooth things over and become the allies that Steve Rogers / Captain America would have wanted.

In the most recent episode (and without anticipating too many spoilers), we can see how Bucky Barnes and Sam Wilson’s relationship grows closer, while the villain continues without understanding that he is not fit to take Steve’s place as Captain America the years before. Fans hate John Walker and can’t wait for him to get what he deserves.

With Falcon and the Winter Soldier Marvel Studios has been able to do justice to two secondary characters who had hardly had screen time; Sam Wilson / Falcon and Bucky Barnes / Winter Soldier were introduced in the second installment of Captain America and have since been part of the series with appearances in Captain America: Civil War – 90%, Avengers: Infinity War – 79% and Avengers: Endgame – 95%.

As everyone will recall, at the end of Endgame the elderly Steve Rogers handed Sam his shield in hopes that he would become the new Captain America, but he didn’t feel worthy of occupying that title… until now. Very soon we will see him accept his fate and honor the legacy of Captain America that captivated millions in the past decade.

As for Bucky, it is impossible not to be happy that his situation has improved after the many hardships he has endured in recent years since he was rescued from Nazi control. Are they as excited as most fans are? You can see below the many feelings awakened by the most recent episode of Falcon and the Winter Soldier then:

#TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier LET’S GO MARVEL YOU HAVE TO GIVE BUCKY A HAPPY ENDING ON #tfatws pic.twitter.com/r3AEA5kYol – ARYANA STARK TFATWS (@ Aryanastark20) April 16, 2021

John Walker: I am Captain America!

Me: # TFATWS # TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier pic.twitter.com/7WPxmGaXRg – Luis Domínguez (@LuissDominguez) April 16, 2021

Sam and Bucky in chaps 1-4 // Sam and Bucky in chap 5 #TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier #SamWilson #BuckyBarnes pic.twitter.com/rA6NDCXh22 – Elpapudepapus (@Blackrissing) April 16, 2021

My mom gave me life, but the friendship of these two and the smile of #BuckyBarnes makes me want to live it #TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier #TFATWS #SamWilson pic.twitter.com/qJ5qcxYzde – 𝓖𝓲𝓷𝓮𝓿𝓻𝓪 𝓡𝓭𝔁 (@GinevraRC) April 16, 2021

the scene of Bucky and Sam training with the shield i- # TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier # TFATWS #TheFalconAndWinterSoldier pic.twitter.com/iOoZLdz7bu – jen ♡ ‘s simo 🇲🇽 (@ 95S0TB) April 16, 2021

My heart finished breaking with #SamWilson wiping the blood off the shield. # TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier #TFATWS pic.twitter.com/0g0hSzp6mh – Rosario Ibarra (@RosarioIC) April 16, 2021

#TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier I after seeing the post-credits scene and realizing that Jonh Walker does not fit in his head that he IS NOT CAPTAIN AMERICA pic.twitter.com/MhaJDc2EMD – Diana! tfatws spoilers (@hollandscratch) April 16, 2021

Why do you want therapy if there is this scene? Pic.twitter.com/e1sEBHsMRA – mar ⎊ bucky’s smile simp (@lvshlldn) April 16, 2021

“… it’s just that that shield is the closest thing to a family that I have” – ​​bucky # TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier pic.twitter.com/JXcYk5TYTS -! Bea ¹⁹ tfatws spoilers !! (@ ILYB3N) April 16, 2021

– John Walker every time he said he was Captain America

– I … # TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier # TFATWS pic.twitter.com/73JOZf5qfm – Mary ✨ (@ MaferBj0) April 16, 2021

Surprisingly, not only Falcon and the Winter Soldier became a trend for its new episode, too WandaVision, which is 3 months after being released. To see Wanda again we will have to wait for the premiere of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, where it is said that she will act as a villain.

It is undeniable that the Marvel Cinematic Universe has had an evolution in these almost 13 years of existence. Despite criticism for not taking superheroes seriously, movies like Captain America: The Winter Soldier – 89%, Black Panther – 90%, Avengers: Infinity War and the Netflix series Daredevil – 93% and Jessica Jones – 69%, are examples of how much the franchise has matured. With the Disney Plus series, which are part of the official canon of the MCU, we can also see the evolution, as they take some important issues such as mental health seriously.

The next series to premiere will be Loki, who will tell us the fate of the God of Lies who in an alternate timeline escapes with the Tesseract and is not judged in Asgard after the events of The Avengers – 92%. While WandaVision focused on the drama of its protagonist, and Falcon and the Winter Soldier is a story of spies and conspiracies, Loki seems to be focused on science fiction and we will have very crazy adventures with the character played by Tom Hiddleston.

No matter what happens, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is a franchise whose success does not seem to be close to ending, as it knows how to satisfy its audience with a variety of proposals that is not normal in all the superhero sagas available in the entertainment industry. .