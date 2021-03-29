Falcon and the Winter Soldier explains if Stark paid the Avengers

Even the superheroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have to deal with financial problems if you don’t ask Sam Wilson in Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Do the Avengers get paid for who they are? It appears that this is not the case, according to Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Six months after coming back to life alongside half of humanity in Avengers: Endgame, Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) needs a loan to keep his family’s fishing business afloat. Back home in Louisiana, Sam reunites with Sarah (Adepero Oduye) his sister and working single mother, who has spent the past five years keeping the family business from going under. Sam refuses to sell his family’s legacy and is determined to get a loan, but faces an enemy that even an Avenger cannot defeat: a bank branch loan officer (Vince Pisani).

“It’s funny because that scene, and that moment, ended up provoking everyone at Marvel,” Falcon creator and the Winter Soldier Malcolm Spellman told Entertainment Tonight. “We were getting calls from Kevin [Feige, presidente de Marvel Studios ]by Lou [D’Esposito, copresidente de Marvel Studios]by Victoria [Alonso, vicepresidente ejecutivo de producción]by Nate [Moore, vicepresidente de producción y Desarrollo], as if everyone in Marvel wanted to participate ”.

“Whatever it is, it has resonated with the people who have interviewed us, it has resonated with everyone who works there,” Spellman added of the banking scene. “So I think the reason you came in is to see a time when a superhero is really a normal person, and hopefully we’ve answered the question to some degree, that it’s not easy being a superhero. A lot of the superheroes are bankrupt, especially now that Tony Stark is gone. “

When the bank branch agent asks if there is a “hero fund,” or if Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) paid the mightiest heroes on Earth when he was present, Sam replies, “It really doesn’t work that way.” The revelation that the late billionaire failed to pay the Avengers quickly became a hot topic on social media.

As the banker points out, Sam’s finances are “all over the place.” The Falcon spent two years on the run with a fugitive Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) as part of his secret Avengers before Thanos (Josh Brolin) snapped his fingers, erasing Sam and half the life of the universe for five years.

Responding to Sam’s lack of income since 2018, Sarah asks, “How can you have an income if you don’t exist?”

The financial struggle “comes to humanity,” Spellman said. “Because we had more time, you can spend time in a scene like that, in a banking scene, where you are dealing with someone who is famous but maybe broke and how can you make money as a hero? It is a wonder. I mean, Anthony and Sebastian [Stan] they’re able to play at any given moment in a way that’s electric, so half of what you’re doing is creating moments for them to just do what they do.

Starring Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Emily VanCamp, Wyatt Russell, Erin Kellyman, Danny Ramirez, Clé Bennett and Daniel Brühl, new episodes of Falcon and the Winter Soldier premiere on Friday only on Disney +.