‘Falcón and the Winter Soldier’: Erin Kellyman explains the motivations of the Unflagged

‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’, the new series of the Marvel Cinematic Universe on Disney +, has presented us on the small screen to the Flag-Smasher, Without a Flag in Spanish, an unpatriotic group that appeared for the first time in the comics of Captain America from 1985 and that for the series has changed its leader for a female version played by Erin Kellyman. The actress, who made her film debut as Enfys Nest in ‘Han Solo: A Star Wars Story’, has given an interview to TVLine where he has tried to explain the motivations of his character, whom he does not necessarily see as a villain: “The people who stayed [tras el Blip] they united and supported each other much more due to the traumatic event that was that half of the population disappeared. And the borders were opened, people came together and there was more unity, “says Kellyman,” That is what she tries to replicate again, but this time with everyone. “

“She believes that he is fighting for the people who are not heard or seen, the displaced people, so he is against what he stands for,” he says, referring to John Walker, the new Captain America. “But also, it’s that he’s not her main focus. It has higher priorities, and I think the main one is to make sure everyone affected by the Blip is safe and in warm places. and have medical supplies and food to eat. “And clearly that doesn’t exactly sound like evil in person, despite the cold-bloodedness he has to murder for the greater good. Does the end justify the means? Is it really doing good? to the world if she’s willing to kill anyone who gets in her way?

Serum

In Kellyman’s eyes, the Flagless used the serum for a totally different purpose than what Zemo (Daniel Brühl) thinks, who accuses them of turning into an army like any tyranny: “I think the reason they wanted that power originally was probably for more practical use. They move around a lot and help people, and I think they probably would have taken it for that reason. Now they are starting to get more attention and pose a bigger threat, and I think [el suero] it’s quite useful, “she explains.

‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ ​​will air episode 5 next Friday, April 16 on Disney +, and will be the penultimate of the entire miniseries.